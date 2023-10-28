Umerov, Austin Discuss Plans For Upcoming Ramstein-Format Meeting

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov discussed joint interaction in the face of Russian aggression and plans for the upcoming Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting in a phone conversation on Friday evening.

The leaders touched upon“ongoing U.S. security assistance for Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression, as well as plans for the next Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting that will again bring together some 50 countries supporting Ukraine,” reads the statement released on the website of the U.S. Department of Defense.

Secretary Austin and Minister Umerov also discussed recent developments on the ground in Ukraine.

As noted, the two leaders pledged to remain in close contact.

As reported, the Pentagon announced a new package of security assistance to Ukraine worth $150 million on Thursday.

