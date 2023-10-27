Tajikistan's Gas And Oil Reserves Exceed Previous Estimations

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, October 28. Tajikistan's
gas reserves exceed 900 billion cubic meters, and its oil reserves
surpass 150 million tons, Trend reports.
This information was disclosed by Sharifa Khudobakhsh the Deputy
Minister of Energy of Tajikistan, at the international conference
"Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan."
Khudobakhsh mentioned that the assessments of 900 billion cubic
meters of gas and 150 million tons of oil were made during the
Soviet era but expressed expectations that the actual reserves are
much larger, particularly in the subsalt zone of the Tajik
Basin.
She pointed out that although Tajikistan's oil and gas industry
is currently underdeveloped, the government is actively engaging
with leading oil and gas companies to explore and discover these
valuable resources.
Head of the Main Department of Geology under the Government of
Tajikistan, Ilkhomjon Oymukhammadzoda, said in July of the current
year that only two companies, the Chinese CNPC and Somon-Oil local
company, currently hold licenses for geological work related to
hydrocarbon exploration in Tajikistan.
According to him, the future goal is to conduct more
comprehensive research to identify significant deposits and
commence drilling activities.
He noted that consequently, more detailed geophysical work is
necessary to accurately determine drilling locations. As of today,
Tajikistan has 24 oil fields and 14 gas fields registered in the
country.
