Russian Military Death Toll In Ukraine Rises To About 297,680

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia has already lost about 297,680 troops in Ukraine (+560 over the past day).
The relevant statement was made by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
Between February 24, 2022 and October 27, 2023, the enemy's total combat losses included also 5,145 tanks (+4 over the past day), 9,726 armored fighting vehicles (+11), 7,162 artillery systems (+7), 834 multiple launch rocket systems, 556 anti-aircraft warfare systems,
320 aircraft, 324 helicopters, 9,513 motor vehicles and fuel tanks (+6), 20 warships/boats, 1 submarine, 5,390 unmanned aerial vehicles (+1), 1,011 special equipment units (+1). A total of 1,538 enemy cruise missiles were shot down.
The data are yet to be updated.
A reminder that, on October 26, 2023, Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled 18 Russian attacks near the Donetsk region's Marinka and Novomykhailivka.
MENAFN27102023000193011044ID1107316828
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.