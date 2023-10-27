Russian Military Death Toll In Ukraine Rises To About 297,680

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia has already lost about 297,680 troops in Ukraine (+560 over the past day).

The relevant statement was made by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Between February 24, 2022 and October 27, 2023, the enemy's total combat losses included also 5,145 tanks (+4 over the past day), 9,726 armored fighting vehicles (+11), 7,162 artillery systems (+7), 834 multiple launch rocket systems, 556 anti-aircraft warfare systems,

320 aircraft, 324 helicopters, 9,513 motor vehicles and fuel tanks (+6), 20 warships/boats, 1 submarine, 5,390 unmanned aerial vehicles (+1), 1,011 special equipment units (+1). A total of 1,538 enemy cruise missiles were shot down.

The data are yet to be updated.

A reminder that, on October 26, 2023, Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled 18 Russian attacks near the Donetsk region's Marinka and Novomykhailivka.