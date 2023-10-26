Mushrooming Countrywide Protests Against Mining Law

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) After the social outbreak produced by President Cortizo's precipitous sanctioning of the Mining Contract Law approved by on Friday, October 20, the country is experiencing a tense social situation that has led thousands of Panamanians, especially the youngest, to protest in the streets in rejection of the mining concession.

October 26 marks the fourth consecutive day of demonstrations and street closures nationwide.

In some parts of the country, riots and clashes between protesters and agents of the National Police and Crowd Control units have been reported while some people are taking advantage of a legitimate cause to commit criminal acts such as vandalism, theft, and extortion.

At noon today, the confirmed closures nationwide were:

Panama Villa Zaita, Transistmica road

Via Centenario

Panama West

Bridge of the Americas

Panama Pacific

La Pesa, La Chorrera

Capira

Chiriqui

Horconcitos

Saint Felix

Tole

Vigui

Bridge over the David River

Veraguas

Santiago

The Pyramid





In Development | A group of protesters were intercepted by units of the National Police while they were trying to reach the Bridge of the Americas, with two backhoes stolen from a company.

National Police agents arrest people who were charging tolls from drivers in Belén, Tocumen.

The closure of the Pan-American Highway at the bridge over the Pacora River with traffic completely paralyzed in both directions.

Doctors and nurses at the Aquilino Tejeira Hospital in Penonomé protested against the new mining contract and are tired of the constant fluctuations that affect the hospital's medical service.



ENA informs users of the Northern Corridor that the accesses to Villa Lucre have been closed as a security measure due to the street closures on the Domingo Díaz road. Drivers are recommended to take extreme measures and take alternate routes.

They report the closure of the Boyd Roosevelt highway (Transistmica highway) in Las Cumbres. Traffic was affected in both directions.

Herrera

The Inter-American Highway at the intersection between La Arena and Pesé in Chitré remains closed.



