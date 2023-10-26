Mushrooming Countrywide Protests Against Mining Law

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) After the social outbreak produced by President Cortizo's precipitous sanctioning of the Mining Contract Law approved by on Friday, October 20, the country is experiencing a tense social situation that has led thousands of Panamanians, especially the youngest, to protest in the streets in rejection of the mining concession.
October 26 marks the fourth consecutive day of demonstrations and street closures nationwide.
In some parts of the country, riots and clashes between protesters and agents of the National Police and Crowd Control units have been reported while some people are taking advantage of a legitimate cause to commit criminal acts such as vandalism, theft, and extortion.
At noon today, the confirmed closures nationwide were:
Panama Villa Zaita, Transistmica road
Via Centenario
Panama West
Bridge of the Americas
Panama Pacific
La Pesa, La Chorrera
Capira
Chiriqui
Horconcitos
Saint Felix
Tole
Vigui
Bridge over the David River
Veraguas
Santiago
The Pyramid
In Development | A group of protesters were intercepted by units of the National Police while they were trying to reach the Bridge of the Americas, with two backhoes stolen from a company.
National Police agents arrest people who were charging tolls from drivers in Belén, Tocumen.
The closure of the Pan-American Highway at the bridge over the Pacora River with traffic completely paralyzed in both directions.
Doctors and nurses at the Aquilino Tejeira Hospital in Penonomé protested against the new mining contract and are tired of the constant fluctuations that affect the hospital's medical service.
ENA informs users of the Northern Corridor that the accesses to Villa Lucre have been closed as a security measure due to the street closures on the Domingo Díaz road. Drivers are recommended to take extreme measures and take alternate routes.
They report the closure of the Boyd Roosevelt highway (Transistmica highway) in Las Cumbres. Traffic was affected in both directions.
Herrera
The Inter-American Highway at the intersection between La Arena and Pesé in Chitré remains closed.
MENAFN26102023000218011062ID1107315105
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.