France Does Not Accept Guianese As People, Tramples On Their Rights - French Guiana's Rep

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. French Guiana remains financially and economically dependent on France, Maurice Pindard, a member of the Movement for Social Freedom and Decolonization of French Guiana, said at an international conference on "Neocolonialism: Violation of Human Rights and Injustice," Trend reports.

He said that the gold in French Guiana is mined and exported to France. Its mining pollutes rivers and damages nature.

"French companies are using our forests and our natural resources. For us, there is no income in our country. There is also cultural dominance. Education is based on French textbooks. They don't accept us as a nation; our human rights are trampled. That is why we are going to the streets and protesting," Pindard added.

He emphasized that the Guians want to use their resources in French Guiana. For this, they need the support of independent countries.

Baku hosts the international conference "Neocolonialism: Human Rights Violation and Injustice," organized by the Baku Initiative Group on October 20.

The Baku Initiative Group was established on July 6, 2023, by participants of the conference "Total Elimination of Colonialism" within the framework of the ministerial meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement under the chairmanship of the Republic of Azerbaijan.