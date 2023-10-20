France Does Not Accept Guianese As People, Tramples On Their Rights - French Guiana's Rep

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. French Guiana
remains financially and economically dependent on France, Maurice
Pindard, a member of the Movement for Social Freedom and
Decolonization of French Guiana, said at an international
conference on "Neocolonialism: Violation of Human Rights and
Injustice," Trend reports.
He said that the gold in French Guiana is mined and exported to
France. Its mining pollutes rivers and damages nature.
"French companies are using our forests and our natural
resources. For us, there is no income in our country. There is also
cultural dominance. Education is based on French textbooks. They
don't accept us as a nation; our human rights are trampled. That is
why we are going to the streets and protesting," Pindard added.
He emphasized that the Guians want to use their resources in
French Guiana. For this, they need the support of independent
countries.
Baku hosts the international conference "Neocolonialism: Human
Rights Violation and Injustice," organized by the Baku Initiative
Group on October 20.
The Baku Initiative Group was established on July 6, 2023, by
participants of the conference "Total Elimination of Colonialism"
within the framework of the ministerial meeting of the Coordinating
Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement under the chairmanship of the
Republic of Azerbaijan.
