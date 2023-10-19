MPS Principal Conferred With 2023 Inspirational Guru Award By SSVM Institutions

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi: Mrs Alka Kapur, Principal of Modern Public School, was honoured with the 2023 Inspirational Guru Award at the SSVM institutions in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, during the Transforming India Conclave. This significant event was dedicated to inspiring, educating, and empowering individuals to actively contribute to creating a better India. Mrs. Kapur received this prestigious award for her noble and dedicated services in shaping students' lives and guiding them to become tomorrow's leaders, entrepreneurs, and professionals. The school's Headmistress, Ms Sapna Charha, and Coordinator, Ms Naina Nagpal, also attended the event. Over three days, the conclave hosted insightful discussions, engaging workshops, motivating speeches, and inspiring stories from renowned personalities.



Mrs Alka Kapur expressed her gratitude, stating, "Education is the cornerstone of progress, and it is our collective responsibility to nurture and guide the next generation. I am deeply honoured to receive this award, which reinforces my commitment to fostering excellence in education."



Mrs Kapur's dedication to the cause of education continues to inspire educators and students alike, and her recognition at the Transforming India Conclave is a testament to her unwavering commitment to shaping a brighter future for India.

