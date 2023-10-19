SSS Of Azerbaijan Investigates Facts Of Radio Interference By Illegal Armenian Armed Formations

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The State Security Service of Azerbaijan (SSS) is investigating
the facts of creation by illegal Armenian armed formations in the
Garabagh region of Azerbaijan of radio interference with navigation
systems of civil aircraft of foreign airlines and Azerbaijan
Airlines CJSC flying using the airspace of the country. This
information was disseminated by the SGB press service, Azernews reports.
It is noted that during 2021-2023 the activation of the use of
such radio interference was accompanied by interruption of
reception of signals of global navigation satellite systems by
radar stations located near these territories, creation of
obstacles for reception of signals, as well as loss of navigation
signals on civil aircrafts flying over the Garabagh region, and
thus numerous criminal facts were recorded, which could lead to
temporary loss of control of aircrafts and aircraft crashes.
As part of the State Security Service's investigation of a
criminal case concerning terrorist acts and other crimes committed
by illegal Armenian armed groups in the Garabagh region of
Azerbaijan, it was established that, along with other special
technical means, the illegal Armenian armed groups disarmed as a
result of local anti-terrorist measures had at their disposal
foreign-made electronic warfare systems, such as Field-21M and
Re
