SSS Of Azerbaijan Investigates Facts Of Radio Interference By Illegal Armenian Armed Formations

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The State Security Service of Azerbaijan (SSS) is investigating the facts of creation by illegal Armenian armed formations in the Garabagh region of Azerbaijan of radio interference with navigation systems of civil aircraft of foreign airlines and Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC flying using the airspace of the country. This information was disseminated by the SGB press service, Azernews reports.

It is noted that during 2021-2023 the activation of the use of such radio interference was accompanied by interruption of reception of signals of global navigation satellite systems by radar stations located near these territories, creation of obstacles for reception of signals, as well as loss of navigation signals on civil aircrafts flying over the Garabagh region, and thus numerous criminal facts were recorded, which could lead to temporary loss of control of aircrafts and aircraft crashes.

As part of the State Security Service's investigation of a criminal case concerning terrorist acts and other crimes committed by illegal Armenian armed groups in the Garabagh region of Azerbaijan, it was established that, along with other special technical means, the illegal Armenian armed groups disarmed as a result of local anti-terrorist measures had at their disposal foreign-made electronic warfare systems, such as Field-21M and Re

