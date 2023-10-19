Warsaw To Supply 18 Subway Cars To Ukraine's Kharkiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Warsaw Metro will hand over to Kharkiv three subway trains, which totals 18 cars, as humanitarian aid.

This was reported on Facebook by the Kharkiv City Council , Ukrinform saw.

“The Executive Committee of the City Council made a decision on organizational measures to cooperate with the Warsaw Metro,” the report reads.

As reported by Oleksandr Miroshnychenko, acting chief of the infrastructure department, tender paperwork is now being drafted to receive 18 subway cars, each with a capacity of 273 passengers and 40 seats.

“Trains need to be converted to our track width. It will take some time. After that, we will gradually put them into operation. Thanks to this assistance, we will upgrade our rolling stock, which will improve the commute of Kharkiv residents and, if necessary, reduce traffic intervals,” the official said.

The City Council added that the agreement on the transfer of the rolling stock to Kharkiv was reached in August during the meeting of Mayor Ihor Terekhov, Warsaw Vice-Mayor Michal Olszewski and Warsaw Metro CEO Jerzy Lejk.

As reported, the European Investment Bank announced a tender for trains for Kharkiv Metro. Under the terms of a EUR 45 million purchase, the supplier shall produce and deliver 8 five-car trains. The tender also includes spare parts, supplies, and maintenance tools. The winner of the tender shall supply the cars within two and a half years.

Photo: facebook/kharkivgovernment