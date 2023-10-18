KFSH&RC's Health Outreach Program: 27 Years Improving Patient Experience And Expanding Healthcare

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

Riyadh, 19 October: At a time when the demand for specialized health care is rising, and the challenges of accessing it outside major cities are increasing, the Health Outreach Program at King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center has emerged since its establishment 27 years ago as a pioneering model in facilitating access to health care services and improving the patient experience.

Through 35 offices distributed throughout the Kingdom, the program aims to provide healthcare services to patients in their regions, reducing the need for travel and its associated financial and emotional costs. It also aims to enhance clinical, educational, and training experiences in partnership with the Ministry of Health and national healthcare institutions.

Through the Global Health Exhibition held in Riyadh from 29 to 31 October, in which KFAH&RC participates as a strategic health partner, The hospital showcases the qualitative shift that the program has brought in the patient's experience through the various services it includes.

The services provided by the program through its offices include Coordinating appointments for clinics, operations, and hospitalization, following up on patient referrals, medical reports, and medication refill services, in addition to the blood drawing program, which sends the patient's blood sample to the hospital's main headquarters within a period not exceeding 24 hours to conduct the necessary analyzes and provide him with their results without the need to leave his city. The health outreach offices conducted approximately 14,000 blood sample withdrawals last year.

The program also provides telemedicine and remote intensive care services, in addition to medical second opinion for local and regional health institutions, where specialist doctors review medical reports for patients in other cities or countries and provide recommendations on methods of diagnosis and treatment to bridge the gap in specialized personnel and benefit from them more effectively and in a broader range.

The health outreach program is not limited to providing health care services. it extends to organizing virtual educational lectures and coordinating accredited medical conferences with continuing medical education hours, targeting health practitioners to enhance knowledge, transfer experience, and disseminate distinguished clinical practices.

KFSH&RC is considered among the most prominent in the world in providing specialized health care, a pioneer in innovation, and an advanced center in medical research and education. It also seeks to develop medical technologies and raise health care worldwide in partnership with prominent local, regional, and international institutions to achieve world-class service in the clinical, research, and educational fields.

About King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre:

King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSH&RC) is a leading tertiary & quaternary healthcare provider in the Middle East. KFSH&RC's mission is to provide the highest level of specialized healthcare in an integrated educational and research setting.

KFSH&RC has a rich history of providing high-quality clinical services, including leading-edge treatments in oncology, transplantation, cardiovascular diseases, neurosciences, and genetics.

This year, Brand Finance recognized KFSH&RC as the number one Academic Medical Centre in the MENA region and the top 20 internationally. Meanwhile, in 2022, KFSH&RC was ranked among the leading healthcare providers across the globe by Newsweek.

Guided by the goals of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, KFSH&RC is undertaking a Transformation towards a financially sustainable, independent, not-for-profit hospital. KFSH&RC has been internationally recognized for its continuous achievements in patient experiences and outcomes by accreditations from the HIMSS Davies Award of Excellence, CHiME Most Wired, JCI, CAP, ISO 22301 & 27001, to list a few.