PUBG MOBILE ANNOUNCES $100 MILLION ‘WONDER CREATORS NETWORK’ CREATOR INVESTMENT PLAN

Following a $200,000 investment over the last two years, PUBG MOBILE is now extending their creator reward program to even loftier heights. Over the next three years, an estimated total of $100 million will be invested to support the game’s co-creation ecosystem, through a variety of competitions, opportunities and incentives, all showcasing PUBG MOBILE’s ongoing commitment to creators and their invaluable creations.



PUBG MOBILE’s creator-focused ecosystem has continued to grow from the Ptopia Design Project (PDP) to the recently launched World of Wonder (WOW) mode, allowing players to design their own maps and game modes. This year, PUBG MOBILE plans to offer a total prize pool of $750,000 with competitions for both World of Wonder and Ptopia Design Project creators. In 2024, a further incentive plan worth tens of millions of dollars is expected to launch, ensuring creators receive due recognition.



In PUBG MOBILE’s World of Wonder, each new version update cycle will see the launch of at least one themed contest, with a prize pool of $50,000 and numerous in-game rewards.



In-game rewards and long-term pursuits can also be accessed through the new ‘Journey to Wonders’ creator growth system, available now. In the ‘Journey to Wonders’ system, World of Wonder creators can earn experience points through map creation, and by having their maps played and liked. Ascending through creator levels, players can unlock exclusive honours such as avatar frames, exclusive achievements and more, solidifying themselves as master creators.







Players should also prepare for a brand-new in-game creator showdown event due to take centre stage in the upcoming Version 2.8 Update. The ‘Tournament of Wonder’ will give creators the opportunity to demonstrate their ingenuity through thematic maps they've meticulously crafted. Players will be able to vote for their favourite and most creative maps, with creators vying for a cash prize of up to $1,000. The top 200 creators will share a cash prize pool worth $50,000, whilst the top 5,000 creators will share Crate Coupons worth over $10,000.



Over the last two years, PUBG MOBILE has accumulated a talented group of creators in the Ptopia Design Project, receiving over 400,000 submissions. Fifty player-designed items have since been implemented in the game, with the first set of ultimate-level implants released in July 2023. Ptopia Design Project’s mid-year comprehensive design competition is currently open for submissions, whilst the 5th Global Design Competition and the first esports co-design competition are set to launch before the end of the year.



Outside of the game, PUBG MOBILE is proud to have created the ‘Coaching of Wonders’ Discord community. Open to players and creators of all skill levels, the community chat allows accomplished PUBG MOBILE master creators to assume mentorship roles, providing invaluable guidance to budding creators. The community encourages the exchange of ideas, insights, and experiences, fostering an environment of collaboration where novices can refine their craft, and aspiring creators can flourish. This community will be integrated into the game's functions in the future, making creator communication more convenient. To further aid new creators with their innovations, PUBG MOBILE will also be inviting social media influencers to create tutorials in a bid to help nurture and amplify the creative process.

Finally, at the end of this year PUBG MOBILE will be hosting its inaugural Creator Awards Ceremony. The event promises to be a spectacular culmination of creativity and talent, shining a spotlight on the innovative creators who have enriched the PUBG MOBILE ecosystem. Presented by celebrity guests, the Creator Awards Ceremony will feature numerous awards designed to honour the outstanding contributions of creators, with winners receiving exclusive in-game prestigious titles and custom trophies. Stay tuned for more details.

