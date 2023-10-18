IAEA Inspects Rivne NPP

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The International Atomic Energy Agency conducted an inspection at the Rivne nuclear power plant for the absence of undeclared nuclear material.

That's according to the Ukrainian nuclear regulator , Ukrinform reports.

"From October 9 to October 16, 2023, an inspection by the International Atomic Energy Agency was conducted at the Rivne Nuclear Power Plant within the framework of the Agreement between Ukraine and the IAEA as regards the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons," the report reads.

It is noted that the purpose of the inspectors' visit was to verify the absence of undeclared nuclear material. No reservations have been issued following the visit.

As reported, on September 25-29, the International Atomic Energy Agency rotated its missions at four Ukrainian nuclear power plants.