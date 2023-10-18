Jet OUT Announces Initial Fleet Order For Cessna Citation CJ4 Gen2 Light Jets From Textron Aviation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Jet OUT today announced a fleet agreement with Textron Aviation for the purchase of four Cessna Citation CJ4 Gen2 aircraft, with deliveries expected in 2024. This agreement builds on Jet OUT's recent delivery celebration of two Citation CJ4 Gen2 aircraft in June.Jet OUT is a co-ownership and charter operator of one of private aviation's newest fleets. Each of the company's three current Citation CJ4 Gen2 aircraft fly an average of 75 hours per month.“Jet OUT completed an extensive selection process prior to choosing the Citation CJ4 Gen2. We are confident that this aircraft is the best option for delivering the comfort and performance demanded by the growing mission profile of our clients, while maintaining the safety and efficiency they expect when flying with Jet OUT” says Joseph Crivello, Chief Executive Officer of Jet OUT.Jet OUT's aircraft are based at the company's Milwaukee Mitchell Airport headquarters, which features a custom-built $11 million fixed-base operator (FBO) complex consisting of a 10,000 square foot passenger terminal, a 40,000 square foot aircraft hangar, and a 10,000 square foot aircraft maintenance facility.“The CJ4 Gen2 is a great choice for co-ownership operators like Jet OUT and will help provide its clients with the comfort and productivity they seek during their travels,” said Jonathan Waggoner, vice president, Sales, Textron Aviation.“We look forward to continuing our relationship as Jet OUT expands its operations.”“The CJ4 Gen2 has far exceeded our customers' expectations,” says Jet OUT Chief Operating Officer Matt Wild.“We are confident that this aircraft will continue to deliver the comfort and efficiency they expect from Jet OUT while also supporting Jet OUT's national growth plan.”Cessna Citation business jets are designed, produced and delivered by Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) company.About Jet OUTJet OUT is an FAA/DOT certified direct air carrier operating under 14 CFR § 135 offers direct-to-destination private aircraft travel at a price point close to business class airline tickets through its unique co-ownership program. Jet OUT offers flights to more than 5,000 regional airports without the hassles or inefficiencies of the commercial airlines. For more information visit .About the Cessna Citation CJ4 Gen2The Cessna Citation CJ4 Gen2 delivers unparalleled performance, versatility and range. For corporate flight departments and owner-operators alike, this Citation jet meets the need for midsize comfort at light-jet operating costs. Its versatile cabin features room for 9 passengers, hand-crafted cabinetry, more ergonomic seating and CoolView skylights in the lavatory. Single-point refueling and an externally serviceable lavatory make stops quicker and more convenient.

