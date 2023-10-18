Terra Firma Energy Limited Complete The Acquisition Of Droitwich Peak Energy

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#buildingacleanertomorrow –Terra Firma Energy completed the acquisition of Droitwich Peak Energy 5MW Gas Peaking project located at Droitwich Spa, Worcestershire, United Kingdom.









The new facility will bolster the local energy infrastructure, catering to the increasing demand for reliable and flexible power generation.

Situated to the north of Droitwich Spa, the gas-peaking plant will be connected to the local medium pressure gas network, ensuring a stable and efficient fuel supply. By exporting electricity directly to the local 11kV distribution network using hydrogen ready generators, the plant will play a vital role in meeting the energy needs of the region with the site going operational and generating electricity Q4 2024.

About gas peaking plants

Gas fired power generation is a critical component in enabling the transition to cleaner energy in the UK. As the nation seeks to reduce its carbon footprint and embrace renewable sources, gas peaking plants provide an essential bridge to ensure a reliable power supply during peak demand periods. By swiftly responding to fluctuations in electricity demand, gas peaking plants enhance the stability of the grid, complementing intermittent renewable sources.

William Davies, Managing Director of Terra Firma Energy said“At Terra Firma Energy we remain dedicated to the UK's clean energy transition. The acquisition of this 5MW gas peaking plant in Droitwich Spa marks another significant milestone in our commitment to providing a portfolio of generating assets to enable a secure energy future for the UK. Alongside our partners our aim is to build a cleaner tomorrow for future generations.”

For more news from Terra Firma Energy please click here

Notes to Editors

About Terra Firma Energy Limited

Terra Firma Energy Limited are a privately owned U.K. based company operating in the development of renewable & sustainable energy projects. We design, develop & construct carefully sourced projects with the emphasis on making them a cleaner & more respectful source of energy production for future generations.

Website – Home – Terrafirma Energy

LinkedIn –

YouTube –

Facebook –

Instagram –

X –