Moph Holds Training Course For Physicians On Basic Occupational Health Services

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) recently organised a training course for the second group of practicing physicians and other health specialities on basic occupational health services at the Itqan Clinical Simulation and Innovation Centre at Hamad Bin Khalifa Medical City (HBKMC).

The course is a part of the MoPH's keenness to provide the best occupational and environmental health care services to workers in all industrial, construction, economic and services settings.

The training course was organised in the aim of improving the health of workers in both government and private sector, increasing the efficiency of specialists in the field of occupational health, training doctors working in primary health care, and developing the concept of maintaining the highest quality of health and safety in the workplace, as well as understanding the role of doctors in managing and preventing the results of occupational diseases and accidents related to the work environment.

The course helped the participants in acquiring skills related to the different illnesses connected to workplace, developing their abilities in integrating the patient's professional history with his medical history considering his clinical examinations. It explained also the necessity to understand and gain the needed skills to examine the occupational health performance and other necessary examinations upon need, as well as to understand the role of the physician in managing the occupational consequences due to illnesses and injuries, like changing job, or rehabilitation.

A group of experts and consultants in the field of occupational health and occupational medicine presented the course, where the training was provided to 37 practicing physicians and of other health specialities from the Primary Health Care Corporation, the Qatar Red Crescent workers' centres, the institutions and corporate doctors on basic occupational health services.

In his speech during the course, Dr. Mohammed Ali Al Hajjaj, Director of Occupational Health at the Ministry of Public Health, praised the cooperation between the Ministry of Public Health and the concerned authorities in the country in the field of occupational health, pointing to the participation of six experts and consultants in the field of occupational health from Qatar Energy, HMC and PHCC.

Dr. Al Hajjaj added that the course comes as a continuation of the training programme for physicians working in primary health care, where a group of practicing doctors and other specialities have been trained during the past years from various entities in the country.

The Ministry of Public Health aims through this training to contribute to achieving the goal of making all workplaces in the State of Qatar free of diseases and injuries associated with work as a part of Qatar Vision 2030.

He pointed out that during the training course, the level of knowledge about occupational health and occupational medicine was transferred and enhanced to primary health care physicians in order to support and improve occupational health practices and provide services.