X No More Free: Elon Musk's Company To Charge $1 Annual Subscription Fee For All Users

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "If you are planning to use X (formerly Twitter), get ready to pay an annual subscription fee as the micro-blogging platform won't remain free anymore.

X has said that it is going to charge users $1 as an annual fee under a new subscription model, Reuters reported. The fee is applicable for posting content, replies, likes, reposts or quoting other accounts' posts and bookmarking posts new subscription model will be called“Not A Bot” and the new subscription model is designed to combat bots and spammers, X said.X PremiumAt this moment, X charges its users for a specific monthly amount as a part of its“X Premium” subscription model.

It is a premium subscription that adds a blue checkmark to your account and gives you early access to some services, such as Edit Post.

In India, Twitter Blue subscription costs ₹900 per month for both Android and iOS devices. For the web, the pricing is ₹650 per month. Buyers can also opt for an annual subscription priced at ₹6,800 on the web. The annual subscription cost for X on iOS and Android is ₹9,400 per year content on XU.S. Senator Michael Bennet earlier sought information on how tech giants Meta, X, TikTok and Google were trying to stop the spread of false and misleading content about the Israel-Hamas conflict on their platforms.\"Deceptive content has ricocheted across social media sites since the conflict began, sometimes receiving millions of views,\" Reuters quoted the Democrat as saying in the letter addressed to the company chiefs from older conflicts, video game footage and altered documents are among the misleading content that has flooded social media platforms since Hamas militants attacked Israeli civilians on October 7.\"In many cases, your platforms' algorithms have amplified this content, contributing to a dangerous cycle of outrage, engagement, and redistribution,” Bennet said.(With Reuters inputs)

