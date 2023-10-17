SUNSOLAR SOLUTIONS SUPPORTS AZCE EFFORTS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Val Berechet, Chairman of AZCE and Principal of SUNSOLAR SOLUTIONSPEORIA, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- SUNSOLAR SOLUTIONS, Arizona's largest, best rated solar company has joined the efforts of Arizonans for a Clean Economy (AZCE). AZCE is an industry-led advocacy group committed to educating the public about the economic opportunity created by the energy transition and supporting candidates and efforts that back green energy and an increase in clean, green jobs. This bi-partisan coalition of local businesses and residents believe that Arizona should be a leader in clean energy, from support of incentives to training and support for solar trades .Not only will transitioning to clean energy be good for the environment, but this generational opportunity will also be a major catalyst to creating stable jobs, boosting innovation, and fostering economic growth. Harnessing the power of renewable, pollution-free energy and investing in storage and electric vehicles, can lead to a new era of prosperity and energy independence for generations to come.“Clean, renewable energy is tantamount to a sustainable existence in Arizona and beyond,” stated Val Berechet, Chairman of AZCE and Principal of SUNSOLAR SOLUTIONS.“We must support efforts to help Arizona take the lead, starting with jobs.”Arizona, with more than 300 annual days of sunshine is the ideal state to take the lead in sustainable energy practice . Its world-renowned research universities, and long history of innovation and self-reliance can establish the state as a clean energy powerhouse.SUNSOLAR SOLUTIONS and AZCE believe that to accomplish this mission the state must elect candidates from both parties who support those efforts in upcoming elections. This is a years-long movement to ensure that clean energy leadership is a priority for Arizona voters and to make sure the right people are elected to key state and local offices.”Since 2015, SUNSOLAR SOLUTIONS has been offering the best technology, design, and craftsmanship for solar energy systems. Their knowledgeable and experienced team provides comprehensive energy consultation, design, engineering, installation, and service for solar systems. The very foundation of the company is built on customer education, honesty, integrity, and transparency, with a high emphasis on ensuring homeowners understand renewable, solar energy and the aspects of their solar project.For more information go to sunsolarsolutionsFor more information about AZCE go to azceAbout SUNSOLAR SOLUTIONSSUNSOLAR SOLUTIONS is an A+ BBB Accredited Business with industry leaders in engineering, design, and integration of residential rooftop solar. With over 50 years of combined experience, SUNSOLAR has proudly served over 9,000 customers since our inception in 2015. Through outstanding customer service, innovative technology, and dedication, SUNSOLAR SOLUTIONS is improving the lives of homeowners while creating a brighter future.The very foundation of SUNSOLAR SOLUTIONS is built on customer education, honesty, integrity, and transparency, with a high emphasis on ensuring homeowners understand the varying aspects of their solar project. After our Solar Consultants analyze the home, the SUNSOLAR team of highly qualified design engineers will custom tailor a quote for a system that fits its unique solar needs using the best possible technology and installation process. The company is committed to providing exceptional, professional service through a reliable sales process and speedy, high-quality installation, so customers can start saving and living greener immediately.# # #

