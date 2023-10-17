Türkiye's 12Th Development Plan Presented To Turkish Parliament

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The 12th Development Plan, the second under Türkiye's
presidential system of government and spanning the years 2024-2028,
was officially submitted Monday to the Turkish parliament's
speakership, having received the endorsement of President Recep
Tayyip Erdogan, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu
Agency.
To meticulously craft the Development Plan, a total of 60
special expertise commissions and 27 working groups were assembled.
This comprehensive effort drew the participation of nearly 8,500
people in various meetings.
Input on the plan's priorities was also actively sought from
43,000 participants via an online citizen survey, capturing a wide
spectrum of opinions and suggestions.
In the formulation of the plan's text, the authorities benefited
from more than 60 years of planning experience and the results of
consultation meetings held with non-governmental organizations,
academics and private sector representatives as well as public
institutions, including ministries.
The new plan, which aligns with the 2053 vision, will be
unveiled by Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz at parliament's Planning
and Budget Commission on Tuesday.
Subsequent discussions on the Development Plan will be held on
Oct. 23-24 by the same commission.
The plan's vision for the 2024-2028 timeframe aspires to create
a“stable, strong, prosperous, environmentally friendly and
disaster resistant Türkiye which produces high added value based on
advanced technology and sustains fair income distribution in the
Century of Türkiye.”
With its core aim being to elevate Türkiye's international
stature and foster prosperity, the plan is rooted in economic and
social development, all in alignment with the fundamental values
and expectations of the nation.
