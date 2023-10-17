QFBA Launches 9Th Financial Cadres Programme

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The digital registration for the ninth 'Financial Cadres' program and goes till December 31, Qatar Finance and Business Academy (QFBA) announced Monday.

CEO of QFBA Khalifa Al Salahi Al Yafei expressed his happiness with the launch of the program, which comes as a continuation of the previous editions, and reflects the importance of the program for the financial and banking sector in the State of Qatar, and for university students.

Al Yafei added that the program comes out of its responsibility towards the financial and banking sector and to meet its needs, and a desire to improve the quality of its services, and that it seeks through it to provide those enrolled with the latest theoretical and applied knowledge and skills related to the sector.

He stressed that the QFBA will continue its efforts to qualify national competencies working in the financial sector, developing them and improving their professional capabilities, as well as its support for the states efforts within the framework of supporting the nationalization process, in line with the goals of the Qatar National Vision 2030. He expressed his aspiration for further achievements by qualifying new batches of young Qatari talents to contribute effectively to the comprehensive renaissance movement that the country is witnessing.

Director of QFBA's Professional Training and Development Department, Majed Abdulaziz Al Khulaifi said the new version will witness, for the first time since the launch of the program, the scope of educational units will be expanded to include six educational units, which are an introduction to Financial services and financial technology, personal skills and professional readiness, leadership and management.

Al Khulaifi added that the program will include four specialized tracks, three of which will be allocated to participants entering jobs, including the Chartered Financial Analyst certificate, the Internal Audit Practitioner Certificate from the Institute of Internal Auditors, and the Risk Certificate in Financial Services from the Chartered Institute.

The previous edition of the program achieved outstanding success in all aspects including the expansion of the scope of educational units to include five educational units, increasing the number of graduates to 72 male and female students. It also saw the cooperation with 18 prestigious local and international institutions, and 40 workshops and lectures, in addition to hosting 14 guests from senior employees of the banking, insurance and investment sectors.

Targeting Qataris and children of Qatari women, the program aims to provide participants with the opportunity to develop their knowledge related to the financial services sector, as well as develop their leadership and management skills. It is launched in partnership with the Qatar Central Bank, the Civil Service and Government Development Bureau and the Ministry of Labor, and is sponsored by Qatar National Bank, Masraf Al Rayan, Ahli Bank, Dukhan Bank, Commercial Bank, Qatar Insurance Company, Qatar Financial Center, and Qatar Development Bank, Doha Bank, and Qatar Islamic Bank.