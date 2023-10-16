Japan To Assist Ukraine With Humanitarian Demining, Agricultural Sector Recovery

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Government of Japan will help Ukraine with humanitarian demining efforts and the restoration of agricultural sector.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Agrarian Policy and Food Ministry , following a meeting between Ukraine's Agrarian Policy and Food First Deputy Minister Taras Vysotskyi, Agrarian Policy and Food Deputy Minister for Digital Development, Digital Transformation and Digitalization Denys Bashlyk, and the delegation of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

In the course of the meeting, JICA Senior Vice President Naoki Ando assured the Ukrainian side of further assistance and support for Ukraine from the Government of Japan, namely in terms of humanitarian demining and agricultural sector recovery.

The parties discussed agricultural cooperation, grain exports via 'Solidarity Lanes', and the situation in Ukraine's agricultural sector.

Vysotskyi spoke of the problems being faced by Ukrainian small and medium-sized agricultural producers due to the Russian full-scale invasion, in particular the damage caused to agricultural machinery and issues related to fertilizer and seed supplies.

Several government programs are now in effect in Ukraine, providing support for agricultural producers, and a few more will be launched next year.

“The support of farmers includes direct financing and resource assistance with seeds and fertilizers. Such aid is expected to be financed by the European Union next year. The draft state budget for 2024 provides for about UAH 800 million worth of payments in support of farmers in the de-occupied areas. This is EUR 20 million provided to Ukraine by the EU. It is an irrevocable financial aid to agricultural producers,” Vysotskyi noted.

Bashlyk mentioned that another key challenge is mine-contaminated fields. A total of UAH 2 billion was provided in the draft state budget for 2024 to compensate for agricultural producers' expenses on demining efforts.

Photo: Ukrainian Agrarian Policy and Food Ministry

