Situation In Kupiansk, Lyman Sectors Significantly Escalated Syrskyi

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops have renewed assault attempts in the Lyman and Kupainsk sectors.

Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"The situation in the Kupiansk and Lyman directions has escalated significantly in recent days. The enemy wants to break through our defenses and capture our territories again. But thanks to the actions of our units, the enemy will not be able to implement its plans," he wrote.

As Ukrinform reported, from February 24, 2022 to October 16, 2023, the Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated about 288,630 Russian soldiers, including 970 invaders in the past 24 hours.

Photo: General Staff