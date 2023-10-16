Iran's Health Ministry to provide essential assistance to affected people in Palestine

(MENAFN) Amid the humanitarian crisis resulting from the Zionist regime's attacks on the Palestinian population in Gaza, Iran's Health Ministry is actively engaged in negotiations with international bodies and organizations to provide essential assistance to the affected people. Deputy Health Minister Hossein Farshidi has stated the Ministry's readiness to extend any form of aid to the oppressed population of Gaza. This commitment underscores the government's dedication to addressing the pressing needs of the affected individuals.



Furthermore, health official Mohammad-Hossein Niknam has held discussions with representatives from the United Nations Population Fund and the United Nations Children's Fund in Iran. These conversations highlighted the vital role of international organizations in addressing humanitarian concerns and human rights issues. Emphasis was placed on the urgency of international aid to provide relief and support to the affected population in Gaza.



The Medical Council of the Islamic Republic of Iran has taken additional steps to address the critical health and medical conditions in the region. In a letter to the head of the World Health Organization, the Council expressed its condemnation of the attacks on hospitals and medical staff in Gaza, underlining the importance of safeguarding healthcare facilities and personnel in the midst of the crisis.



Moreover, on Saturday, Pirhossein Kolivand, the president of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS), reached out to his Jordanian counterpart, Mohammed Al-hadid. In his message, Kolivand expressed deep concern about the high number of casualties, particularly among women and children, resulting from the armed conflicts in Gaza. He conveyed the IRCS's readiness to send humanitarian relief shipments and deploy medical teams to Jordan to provide treatment to injured Palestinians. These concerted efforts reflect Iran's commitment to providing much-needed assistance and support to those affected by the crisis in Gaza.

