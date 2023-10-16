(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Marina Rinaldi Announces Exclusive Collaboration with Renowned Lebanese Designer Dima Ayad







Dubai, UAE - Marina Rinaldi, the leading Italian luxury fashion brand renowned for its exquisite designs catering to curvy women, is thrilled to unveil an exciting collaboration with the talented Lebanese designer, Dima Ayad. This exclusive capsule collection effortlessly blends the distinct aesthetics of both brands, presenting 7 captivating silhouettes that celebrate timeless elegance and contemporary glamour.

Drawing inspiration from her personal experiences and the nostalgia of her family's fashion heritage, Dima Ayad's creative vision seamlessly aligns with Marina Rinaldi's commitment to celebrating individuality and empowering women with confidence through fashion. Growing up, Ayad was deeply influenced by her grandmother's impeccable sense of style, often adorned in Marina Rinaldi's luxurious garments. This collaboration, therefore, marks a harmonious convergence of two fashion powerhouses.

The capsule collection by Marina Rinaldi and Dima Ayad embraces the essence of the Marina Rinaldi brand while infusing Ayad's distinctive touches. Each silhouette gracefully captures the brand's signature aesthetic, accentuating the natural curves of the female form. With meticulous attention to detail, the collection showcases a dazzling array of metallic elements, from shimmering sequins to mesmerizing stones and delicate gold threads.

'We are absolutely delighted to join forces with the incredibly talented Dima Ayad,' said the Marina Rinaldi CEO Sheila De Pietri. 'This collaboration encapsulates our shared passion for creating fashion that transcends boundaries and empowers women to embrace their unique style. Together, we have crafted a collection that exudes sophistication, glamour, and a touch of playfulness.'



The Marina Rinaldi x Dima Ayad capsule collection promises to captivate fashion enthusiasts worldwide with its versatile designs. From elegant eveningwear to chic day-to-night ensembles, each piece effortlessly embodies the spirit of contemporary femininity. The timeless allure of the collection ensures that these exquisite garments will remain wardrobe staples for years to come.

The collaboration between Marina Rinaldi and Dima Ayad signifies a momentous fusion of creativity, innovation, and a shared commitment to celebrating diversity. This captivating capsule collection will be available for purchase both online and in select Marina Rinaldi stores worldwide, including Dubai, offering women the opportunity to embrace their individuality and radiate confidence through their personal style.