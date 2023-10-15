Two Teens Blow Up On Mine In Mykolaiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Ukraine's Mykolaiv region, one teenager died and another was injured after a mine set off.
This was reported by the Minister of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko , Ukrinform saw.
"A 14-year-old teenage boy died in the Bashtanka district, Mykolaiv region. His 12-year-old friend sustained injuries. Children were playing in the field outside the village where hostilities had been raging previously," said Klymenko. Read also:
According to the minister, since the full-scale invasion, 248 people have been killed and 525 – injured in incidents involving explosive devices.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, today, October 15, two local residents blew up on a landmine in a forest strip in Chernihiv region. One man died and another was wounded.
