Farmers In Kharkiv Region Thresh Almost 1.5M Tons Of Grain

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Agricultural companies operating in Kharkiv region have already threshed 1,473,000 tons of grain from early and late crops.

That's according to the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration , Ukrinform reports.

"The farms across the region continue to harvest late grain crops, preparing the soil and sowing winter crops. In total, farmers in Kharkiv region threshed 1,473,000 tons of grain from early and late grain crops," the report reads.

The administration also reported that next year, agrifirms plan to sow 246,600 hectares of winter crops, which is 8.5% more than in 2022. Of these, more than 210,000 hectares have already been cultivated, and sowing was completed on an area of 168,700 hectares.

Romania approves new conditions for Ukrainianimports

"Farmers are already sowing winter wheat, rye, and barley. The volume of rapeseed already sown has exceeded the forecast by 28%. Sowing is ongoing, including with the use of mineral fertilizers. Seedlings of winter grain crops have been reported on 49,900 hectares, or 26% of the sown areas," said Yevhen Ivanov, the administration's deputy head.

In addition, harvesting of late grain crops continues in the region. More than 500,000 tons of sunflower were collected, as well as almost 49,000 tons of soybeans.

As reported, the chief of an agricultural company died after blowing up on a Russian anti-personnel mine in the Izium district, Kharkiv region.