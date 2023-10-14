Madman Technologies Getting Stronger With A Special Tactical Portfolio In The Government Sector

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Noida, Uttar Pradesh Oct 14, 2023 (Issuewire )

-

MADMAN TECHNOLOGIES , a leading provider of advanced defence solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its latest range of cutting-edge defence products tailored specifically for the government sector. These state-of-the-art solutions are designed to bolster national security, enhance defence capabilities, and meet the unique requirements of government agencies.

Madman Technologies was established in 2019. The goal behind the establishment of its own operations in Assam, India, has finally been realized with new innovations in the government tactical product portfolio due to the continued development and need of the defence sector as well as the growing demand for innovative and effective services.

The defence industry, which includes veterans of the armed forces, is the business sector involved in engineering, production, and maintenance tasks for installations, tools, and materials. From a strategic point of view,

As a new startup, MADMAN TECHNOLOGIES is now focusing on its New Tactical product portfolio in the government sector. India has been the #1 importer of defence technology over the previous five years. However, India has focused on reducing its dependency on foreign defence imports during the past few years with the help of initiatives like "Make in India" and "Atmanirbhar Bharat."

The CEO of MADMAN TECHNOLOGIES, Mr. MANISH GUPTA, remarked, "We are happy to unveil our latest defence products, in Assam & North Eastern region as well, which shows our dedication to addressing the mission-critical demands of government agencies. "These cutting-edge solutions are a testament to our unwavering commitment to national security and defence.”

MADMAN TECHNOLOGIES is actively working with governmental organizations and some military groups to put these ideas into place in crucial fields which include Bomb Baskets, Bomb Blankets, Bomb Suit, Man Down Kit, Hydraulic door breakers and many more. Our innovative defence equipment, we are certain, will be essential in boosting the capabilities of our country including the State of Assam armed forces and ensuring the safety and security of our citizens.

Visit our website at MADMAN to discover more about MADMAN TECHNOLOGIES's tactical consulting services for the government sector and defence area.

ABOUT US-

The early-stage firm Madman Technologies Private Limited offers technical consulting, data centre design & implementation, video conferencing, and support services. With other locations in Bhopal and Pune, the business is based in Noida, India.

WRITTEN BY -

Shruti Khare

Legal Consultant and Content Writer

MEDIA CONTACT -

+91-9650522932