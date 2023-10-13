Iraqi Oil Minister Meets With Gazprom Officials In Russia

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

During his official visit to the Russian Federation, Deputy Prime Minister for Energy and Oil Minister, Hayan Abdul Ghani, met with Alexander Dyukov, Chairman of Gazprom Neft 's Board of Directors, along with other company officials. The Russian Ambassador to Iraq, Elbrus Kutrashev, also attended the meeting.

The discussions primarily revolved around bilateral cooperation prospects and the development of joint projects aimed at enhancing Iraq's oil and energy industry.

According to a statement from Iraq's Ministry of Oil, this collaboration serves mutual interests. Among the attendees were Ali Maaraq, the Ministry's Deputy for Distribution Affairs, Hamdan Awijil, Ministry Advisor, and Hussein Kazem Laibi, General Director of the Maysan Oil Company (MOC) .

Representing Gazprom Neft were Vadim Yakovlev, Deputy General Director, Renat Bakitov, Executive Director of Gazprom in Iraq, Vyacheslav Nikonurov, Head of International Relations, and Konstantin Abramov, International Relations Officer.

This meeting took place during the official visit of the Deputy Prime Minister for Energy and Oil Minister to the Russian Federation. It underscores the commitment to enhancing cooperation between Iraq and Russia in the energy and oil sectors.

Gazprom Neft operates the Badra oilfield in Wassit province, in eastern Iraq.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)