Ukraine's Trade Turnover Reached $73.7B Over Nine Months

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In January-September 2023, Ukraine's trade turnover reached $73.7 billion.
The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian State Customs Service , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“In January-September 2023, Ukraine imported $46.6 billion worth of goods and exported $27.1 billion worth of goods,” the report states.
The taxable imports came to $38.3 billion, which is 82% of the total imports. The tax load reached $0.48 per kilogram of taxable imports in January-September 2023, which is 47% higher compared to the same period last year.
Ukraine imported goods mainly from China ($7.4 billion), Poland ($4.9 billion) and Türkiye ($3.7 billion). Ukraine's exports went mostly to Poland ($3.7 billion), Romania ($3 billion) and Türkiye ($1.9 billion).
In January-September 2023, 65% of imported goods were as follows: machinery, equipment and motor vehicles ($14.1 billion), chemical products ($8.4 billion), fuel and energy products ($7.9 billion).
Ukraine's exported goods consisted mainly of food products ($16.1 billion), metal and metalware ($3 billion), machinery, equipment and motor vehicles ($2.3 billion).
A reminder that, in January-September 2022, Ukraine's trade turnover was $72.3 billion.
