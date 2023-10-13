(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijan's Shamakhi chosen as tourist capital of Turkic World
for 2023
The decision was announced at the 8th Meeting of Ministers
responsible for tourism of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS)
held in Turkestan, Kazakhstan, Azernews reports.
At the same time, Turkestan was chosen as the tourist capital of
the Turkic world for 2024.
Advisor to the chairman of the Azerbaijan State Tourism Agency
Kanan Guluzade made a speech at the event.
In his speech, Kanan Guluzade underlined that the number of
tourists visiting Azerbaijan from Turkic countries has increased in
recent years.
The number of citizens of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkiye,
Hungary, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan visiting Azerbaijan increased by
32 percent, 59 percent, 20 percent, 91 percent, 78 percent, 188
percent respectively in 9 months of 2023.
Kanan Guluzade added that the increase in the number of direct
flights between the cities has been recorded and that this process
is mutual.
Guluzade also noted Azerbaijan is expected to receive a total of
4 million foreign citizens in 2026. Thus, in 2026, the income from
tourism is forecasted at the level of 10 billion manat ($5.8
billion).
If you are amongst those who tend to be smitten by the history
of the ancient monuments, a trip to Azerbaijan's beautiful city
Shamakhi is definitely a must for you.
The royal seat of the Shirvanshahs (9th to 18th centuries) is
home to many impressive sites, which never cease to impress.
Owing to the vast history and ancient monuments, Shamakhi is the
favorite city of the history buffs.
Gulistan fortress (11th-12th centuries), the mausoleum of
Addy-Gyumbez (The Seven Domes) with numerous burial places of
Shamakhi governors, Djuma cathedral mosque (10th century,
reconstructed in the 19th century) and numerous ruins of the 10th –
17th centuries are also must see if you are interested in
history.
Maybe you're more interested in looking at the spectacular
images of celestial objects.
Observatory named by Nasreddin Tusi is a great destination for
astronomy enthusiasts.
The largest astrophysical observatory in Azerbaijan and the
whole Caucasus is located in Pirkuli, Shamakhi.
Observatory named by Nasreddin Tusi is equipped with modern
facilities and with one of the largest in the CIS telescope with a
mirror of 2 m by diameter.
Moreover, the city's diverse territory endows the country with
some of the most beautiful landscapes.
Mild climate, picturesque nature, unique landscapes and a large
number of beautiful national parks attracts a lot of tourists to
Shamakhi.
The area in which the city is located is full of mountain
forests and meadows. Oak, beech and hornbeam forests in the
highlands, green fields and bushes, and caressing green meadows add
special beauty to this place. More than 50 species of medical herbs
grow here. The rich nature in forests provides favorable conditions
for birds and animals living there, for example deer, boars, bears,
and wild cats.
