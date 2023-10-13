Turkish President Holds Phone Call With French President

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. Turkish President
Recep Tayyip Erdogan and French President Emmanuel Macron have held
a telephone conversation, the Communications Department of the
Turkish Presidential Administration said, Trend reports.
According to the information, during the conversation they
discussed the humanitarian situation in the region, the work done
to ensure peace, and the steps to be taken in connection with the
Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which is escalating every day.
President Erdogan stressed that human rights abuses against
Gaza's civilians are unacceptable, that Turkey is working to assist
them, and that Western nations in particular should take action to
defuse the situation.
