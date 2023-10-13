Azerbaijan Discusses Energy Cooperation With Tajikistan And Pakistan (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. Energy Minister of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov held a series of bilateral meetings in Moscow within the framework of "Russian Energy Week", Trend reports.

According to the Azerbaijani Energy Ministry, Minister Parviz Shahbazov met with Mohammad Ali, acting Minister of Energy and Petroleum of Pakistan.

The meeting discussed the role of energy cooperation in the development of relations based on friendship, brotherhood and partnership. In this regard, the importance of the contract signed with SOCAR Trading Company for the supply of liquefied natural gas was emphasized and new prospects for cooperation were discussed.

In addition, proposals of Azerbaijani companies to participate in oil and gas and renewable energy projects were assessed at the meeting with Minister of Energy and Water Resources of Tajikistan Daler Juma. Daler Juma noted that Tajikistan is interested in establishing broad energy cooperation with Azerbaijan.

Parviz Shahbazov visited the Russian Federation at the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak. It is planned that the Energy Minister will take part in discussions and hold bilateral meetings within the framework of the session "Managing the global oil and gas market in turbulent times".

The VI International Forum "Russian Energy Week" will last until October 13, 2023.