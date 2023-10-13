Azerbaijan Discusses Energy Cooperation With Tajikistan And Pakistan (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. Energy Minister
of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov held a series of bilateral meetings
in Moscow within the framework of "Russian Energy Week", Trend reports.
According to the Azerbaijani Energy Ministry, Minister Parviz
Shahbazov met with Mohammad Ali, acting Minister of Energy and
Petroleum of Pakistan.
The meeting discussed the role of energy cooperation in the
development of relations based on friendship, brotherhood and
partnership. In this regard, the importance of the contract signed
with SOCAR Trading Company for the supply of liquefied natural gas
was emphasized and new prospects for cooperation were
discussed.
In addition, proposals of Azerbaijani companies to participate
in oil and gas and renewable energy projects were assessed at the
meeting with Minister of Energy and Water Resources of Tajikistan
Daler Juma. Daler Juma noted that Tajikistan is interested in
establishing broad energy cooperation with Azerbaijan.
Parviz Shahbazov visited the Russian Federation at the
invitation of Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak. It is planned
that the Energy Minister will take part in discussions and hold
bilateral meetings within the framework of the session "Managing
the global oil and gas market in turbulent times".
The VI International Forum "Russian Energy Week" will last until
October 13, 2023.
