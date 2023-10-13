Enemy Has Six Ships In Black Sea, One Of Which Kalibr Carrier

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of the morning of October 13, the Russian occupation forces have six ships on combat duty in the Black Sea, one of which is a Kalibr cruise missile carrier.
"As of 9:00 a.m. on 10/13/2023, there are six enemy ships on combat duty in the Black Sea, including one Kalibr cruise missile carrier, one enemy ship on combat duty in the Sea of Azov, and four enemy ships in the Mediterranean," the statement said.
It is also noted that 31 vessels passed through the Kerch–Yenikale Strait to the Azov Sea in the interests of the Russian Federation, 11 of them were moving from the Bosphorus Strait, 24 vessels passed to the Black Sea, five of them continued to move towards the Bosphorus Strait.
As reported, the head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Southern Ukrainian Defense Forces, Natalia Humeniuk, recently noted that Russia is putting more ships on combat duty as the storm at sea has subsided.
