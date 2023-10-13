Indonesia's Belt And Road Train Off To An Uneconomic Start

(MENAFN- Asia Times) JAKARTA – Right from the beginning, Maritime Coordinating Minister Luhut Panjaitan made it clear that Southeast Asia's first bullet train wouldn't simply be limited to the newly opened 143-kilometer track wending through the tea plantations between Jakarta and the hill city of Bandung.

As he acknowledged in a 2018 interview, such a short distance made no sense and, by inference, would become a white elephant if the Chinese-funded fast-rail, now dubbed Whoosh, required passengers to battle up to an hour of heavy traffic just to get to the boarding point at each end.

Panjaitan and his team agreed that to make commercial sense, bullet trains must cover at least 300 kilometers, not the short, Jakarta-Bandung hop where the steep gradient in places and four stations ensure it will never attain the speeds that make fast-rail ... well, fast.

Widodo revived the Bandung-Surabaya plan when he finally launched the long-delayed PT Kerata Cepat Indonesia China (KCIC) project on October 2 after several ceremonies with visiting Chinese officials that never quite saw the sleek train get far beyond the station.

As it is, the original US$6.07 billion cost of the project eventually blew out to $7.27 billion with the government having to go back on its promise not to use the state budget to help fill the funding gap. Both governments have been embarrassed and frustrated over that.

Media reports suggest the most significant cause of the inflated cost was the 44.4% add-on for engineering procurement, followed by 22.2% for what property specialists say were wholly predictable land acquisition issues that led to early delays in just getting the venture off the ground.

Deputy State Enterprise Minister Kartika Wirjoatmodjo has announced that KCIC will next week sign a new $560 million loan with the China Development Bank (CDB) to cover the $1.2 billion cost overrun, down from a previously estimated $1.4 billion.

News portal Katadata Indonesia calculates that KCIC's total debt to the CDB will reach $4.5 billion with the cost overruns factored in.