MG T60: Confident, Capable And Uncomplicated

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) Among several Chinese built trucks recently encroaching on the traditionally Japanese-dominated dual work and personal use compact pick-up segment, the MG T60 arrived in Jordanian and regional markets in 2020. A Chinese built truck bearing an originally British brand name but also sold by parent company SAIC under the Maxus name, the T60 ostensibly rivals similarly sized Chinese pick-up like the Foton Tunland and Wingle 5. Its closest competitor might however be the recently launched French-branded Peugeot Landtrek, co-developed with and also sold under China's Changan and Kaicene brands.

That said, the T60 easily gives Japanese rivals a run for their money in performance, practicality, capability, comfort and design. Uncomplicated but attractively assertive, its design features balanced profile proportions, a confidently broad stance and distinct, but not overstated presence. With squared wheel-arches, sculpted flanks and bumper elements, squinting headlights, and a wide chrome-ringed grille with honeycomb mesh and large octagonal emblem, the T60 is less complicated and overstated than some rivals. Its bonnet line is meanwhile high enough for a strong presence, but without being unnecessarily bulky or obstructive for visibility.





Muscular versatility





Offered in two guises in Jordan including a petrol 2.4-litre rear-wheel-drive work truck, the T60 is however a more enticing lifestyle and daily drive vehicle in its more powerful and off-road capable turbo-diesel 2.8-litre 4-cylinder four-wheel-drive variant. Sitting under a sculpted clamshell bonnet, the T60 2.8 4x4's engine is based on an MV Motori design and develops 148BHP at 3,400rpm and muscular 266lb/ft maximum torque throughout a versatile 1,600-2500rpm band. This allows it to carry its 2,060kg mass through 0-100km/h in around 12-seconds and onto an estimated 160km/h top speed.

A somewhat more powerful proposition than many mid-range pick-ups of its class, the T60 2.8 proved itself a capable performer during an extended test drive on local roads, while its 6-speed manual gearbox was user-friendly and engaging, with well-spaced ratios. Best through its peak torque band - as typical of turbo-diesels - the T60 overtakes and climbs inclines with effortless confidence, and is happy revving to its 3,750rpm rev limit. Quicker boosting than many rivals, the T60's turbo lag from standstill can be further reduced by employing more progressive clutch control.





Durable driver





With balanced weighting, double wishbone suspension and rear-wheel-drive when driving on-road, the T60's handling is confident through sprawling switchbacks. Intuitively placed on road, its poise and lateral and vertical control was better than expected for its segment. With well-weighted hydraulic-assisted steering, the T60 turns in tidily, and felt buttoned down when accelerating out of tighter corners, due to a limited slip rear differential allocating power between wheels to improve stability, agility, traction. It also minimises the axle hop often associated with live axle leaf spring rear suspension.

A rugged ladder frame chassis work truck with expectedly generous towing and carrying capacity (weight and cargo bed volume), the T60's rear suspension works better when loaded and pressed down for a smoother ride and more traction. Unloaded, it durably dispatches rough imperfections but can be slightly bouncy on big bumps, dirt trails and semi-paved roads, but is better settled and forgiving than numerous rivals. That said, slightly firmer springs would provide enhanced vertical control when dismounting big bumps. Four wheel disc brakes are meanwhile a bonus in this segment.





Control and comfort





Capable on most dirt roads and loose surface inclines even in rear-wheel-drive mode, the T60's off-road abilities however significantly improve when four-wheel-drive is engaged. In addition to four-wheel-drive, its limited slip differential further enhances off-road traction, while low gear ratios allow for more ability in extreme low speed, high power conditions. Riding high with 215mm ground clearance, the T60 can ford about 550mm of water, and enjoys generous 27° approach, 21.3° break-over and 24.2° departure angles. Wide and tall 245/70R16 tyres meanwhile provide additional off-road ability, absorption, comfort and durability.

Comfortable and stable on motorways, the T60's diesel clatter was meanwhile evident but less intrusive than most. Spacious in front and rear, its four-door cabin is reasonable well appointed and equipped, with useful features including a USB-enabled four-speaker stereo, front and rear A/C, remote central locking, ABS, electronic stability control, child seat anchors, dual front airbags, decent if not indulgent leatherette upholstery, and reverse parking sensors to compensate for its pick-up body's limited rear visibility. A manually adjustable driving position is meanwhile comfortable and supportive, with good front visibility.

Technical specifications: MG T60 2.8L 4x4 Double Cab

Engine: 2.8-litre, common-rail turbo-diesel, in-line 4-cylinders

Bore x stroke: 94 x 100mm

Compression ratio: 17:1

Valve-train: 16-valve, DOHC

Gearbox: 6-speed manual

Driveline: Four-wheel-drive, low gear transfer case, limited slip rear differential

Power, BHP (PS) [kW]: 148 (150) [110] @3,400rpm

Specific power: 53/litre

Power-to-weight: 71/tonne

Torque, lb/ft (Nm): 266 (360) @1,600-2,500rpm

Specific torque: 129/litre

Torque-to-weight: 174/tonne

Maximum engine speed: 3,750rpm

0-100km/h: approximately 12-seconds (estimate)

Top speed: 160km/h (estimate)

Fuel capacity: 75-litres

Fuel consumption, combined: 7.5-8.1 litres/100km (estimate)

Length: 5,365mm

Width: 1,900mm

Height: 1,809mm

Wheelbase: 3,155mm

Track: 1,580mm

Overhang, F/R: 942/1,268mm

Ground clearance: 215mm

Water fording: 550mm (estimate)

Approach / break-over / departure angles: 27°/21.3°/24.2° (estimate)

Load floor length: 1,485mm

Load floor width, max: 1,510mm

Load floor depth: 530mm

Kerb weight: 2,060kg (estimate)

Suspension, F/R: Double wishbones, coilovers / leaf springs, live axle

Steering: Hydraulic-assisted rack & pinion

Turning circle: 12.6 metres (estimate)

Brakes, F/R: Ventilated discs / discs

Tyres: 245/70R16