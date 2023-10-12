NFL Player Jason Cabinda Named Co-Host For Penn State Unrivaled Weekly Preview Show

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) UNIVERSITY PARK, PA, USA, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- We are excited to announce that Detroit Lions Star Fullback and Penn State alumnus, Jason Cabinda , has joined the Penn State Unrivaled Weekly Preview Show as a co-host. Jason made his debut on the show alongside on-air talent, Brian Tripp of Penn State Athletics, on Wednesday, October 11, 2023.



Jason Cabinda, known for his exceptional skills on the football field and his charismatic personality off it, brings a wealth of knowledge and unique insights to the show. His deep understanding of the game, coupled with his passion for Penn State football, make him an invaluable addition to the show.



"I am thrilled to be a part of the Penn State Unrivaled Weekly Preview Show," said Cabinda. "It's a fantastic opportunity to engage with fans, discuss the game, and share my experiences and insights. I look forward to joining Brian Tripp every Wednesday to bring viewers an unparalleled preview of the upcoming games."



The Penn State Unrivaled Weekly Preview Show, renowned for its comprehensive game previews, player interviews, and expert commentary, is set to provide even more value to its viewers with Jason Cabinda on board.



"Having Jason Cabinda join us on the Penn State Unrivaled Weekly Preview Show is a tremendous addition," said Brian Tripp. "Jason's deep understanding of the game, his experience as a professional athlete, and his passion for Penn State football will undoubtedly bring a fresh and insightful perspective to our discussions. I look forward to co-hosting with him and delivering engaging content to our viewers."



Join the duo every Wednesday as Jason Cabinda and Brian Tripp delve into the world of Penn State football, providing fans with unique insights and an unrivaled preview of the week's games.



The show can be watched on:

Twitter - @PennStateFball

Facebook -

YouTube – GoPSUTV

GoPSUsports



ABOUT JASON CABINDA:

Jason Cabinda is a fullback for the Detroit Lions and former Penn State Nittany Lion, known for his exceptional skills and leadership qualities. Jason uses his skills as a former linebacker to be a great addition to the Lions Special Teams Unit contributing tackles in the coverage game. His exceptional blocking skills and ability to open up running lanes for the ball carrier are crucial to the team's ground game. Whether it's making tackles, providing run support, or paving the way for the running back, Jason Cabinda's impact on the Lions' success cannot be overstated. Off the field, Jason is actively involved in various charitable initiatives, using his platform to make a positive impact in the community.



