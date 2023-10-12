Azerbaijan Plans Digitalization Of Small And Medium-Sized Businesses (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. A program to
support the digitalization of small and medium businesses will be
implemented in 2023–2026, Trend reports.
According to the Small and Medium Business Development Agency
(KOBIA) of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy, a presentation of the
program "Digital Transformation of Small and Medium Enterprises in
Eastern Partnership Countries" was held at the event with the
participation of representatives of relevant government agencies
and international organizations.
Advisor to the Minister of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Rauf Najafli, Deputy Head of Mission of the German Embassy in
Azerbaijan Heiko Schwarz, and representatives of GIZ Tilman Nagel
and Sandra Schenke discussed the policy of digital transformation
of SMEs in the Eastern Partnership countries, the importance of
digitalization in the development of SMEs, best practices in the
relevant field, and shared their thoughts on cooperation in this
area.
Orkhan Mammadov, Chairman of the Board of KOBİA, noted the
importance of business digitalization for business growth, making
more flexible decisions, introducing new products and services,
increasing customer satisfaction, reducing operating costs, and
achieving high productivity without expanding the workforce.
In his presentation of the project, Program Director Niklas
Ruffer said that the goal of the program, covering 2023–2026, is to
support the strengthening of competitiveness among small and
medium-sized enterprises, taking into account digital
transformation.
The project aims to create the prerequisites necessary for the
digital transformation of SMEs at the institutional and structural
levels, strengthen the statistical base, enhance cooperation
between participants in the digital and entrepreneurial ecosystems
in order to improve services, and improve the ability to apply
digital solutions in business and production. The program is funded
by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and
Development and implemented by the German Society for International
Cooperation (GIZ). The project will be implemented in Azerbaijan
and other Eastern Partnership countries.
KOBIA is one of the main partners of the program in
Azerbaijan.
