Middle East & Africa Stick Packaging Machines Market Expected To Reach US$ 64.2 Million By 2033 | FMI Report

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FMI Logo

The Middle East & Africa Stick Packaging Machines Market surges as automation meets rising e-commerce and pharmaceutical demands.

NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The market for stick packaging machines in the Middle East and Africa is anticipated to surge at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 to 2033. The market value is expected to surge from US$ 37.6 million in 2023 to US$ 64.2 million by 2033. It was worth US$ 36.2 million at the end of 2022, and in 2023, it's expected to expand by 4.0% year over year.Automated packaging equipment gain traction as the pharmaceutical and e-commerce sectors continue to expand in the post-COVID-19 era. The pandemic has accelerated growth of these sectors, leading to increased demand for efficient and streamlined packaging processes.Automated packaging equipment offers several advantages that might make it well-suited for the pharmaceutical and e-commerce sectors. Firstly, automation improves operational efficiency by reducing manual labor requirements and increasing the speed of packaging processes. This can help meet growing demand for products and ensure timely delivery to customers.Request Research Report Sample Here:With expansion of e-commerce and increasing demand for pharmaceutical products globally, adoption of automated packaging equipment is likely to increase. Companies might seek solutions that can improve productivity, reduce costs, and enhance efficiency in their packaging operations.Key Takeaways from Middle East & Africa Stick Packaging Machines Market Study:By machine type, the vertical form fill seal (VFFS) machine segment is estimated to hold more than 3% of market share in 2033.By product form, the powder segment is projected to surge at a CAGR of 1% with an incremental growth of 1.7x in the forecast years.Based on operating speed, the multi-lane machine and single-lane machine segments are estimated to hold around 8% and 23.1% share, respectively, in 2023.In terms of end use, the food & beverage segment is anticipated to create an incremental opportunity of US$ 7.7 million in the review period.The Middle East & Africa stick packaging machines industry is predicted to expand by 8 times its current value during the forecast period.“Technology advancements have been a leading factor in the region's stick packaging machine sales growth. Modern machinery has become more productive and error-prone owing to automation and intelligent features that have been incorporated. Businesses might optimize their processes and boost output with faster production rates and greater precision. Due to this, stick packaging machines can be a desirable investment for businesses wishing to expand their manufacturing capacity.” ­– Says a Senior Consultant Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights (FMI).Competitive LandscapeManufacturers of stick packaging in the Middle East and Africa are implementing a variety of tactics to maintain their competitiveness and meet market expectations. Offering specialized stick packaging solutions to meet varied needs of several product categories is a leading strategy. Manufacturers can draw in a bigger consumer base and gain a competitive advantage by adjusting their offers to meet unique needs.Stick packaging manufacturers boost competitiveness and innovation through continuous R&D investments, ensuring relevance in a dynamic market.Request Our Comprehensive Report Methodology Now:Key Companies ProfiledMespack Middle East FZC (UAE)Technopack Corporation (UAE)Al Thika Packaging LLC (UAE)Autopack Packaging Machinery (Saudi Arabia)Viking MasekMentpack Packaging MachinesTurpack Packaging MachineryMA-PACKAGINGUFlex Ltd.Trakya Makine Ambalaj Imalat. San. Tic. Ltd. Sti.GDH MakinaReformpackFor instance,UFlex Ltd. presented its extensive array of packaging options for pharmaceutical companies in November 2022. Its stick packaging equipment provided great performance and low maintenance costs while guaranteeing secure packing for pharmaceutical items.Grow your profit margin with Future Market Insights – Buy the report:Get More Valuable Insights into Middle East & Africa Stick Packaging Machines Market ReportFuture Market Insights (FMI), in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the Middle East & Africa stick packaging machines market, analyzing historical demand from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033. The study reveals growth projections on the Middle East & Africa stick packaging machine industry by machine type (vertical form fill seal (VFFS) machine, and horizontal form fill seal (HFFS) machine), operating speed (single-lane machine, multi-lane machine, and high-speed machine), product form (granules, powder, liquid, semi solid), end use (food & beverages, personal care & cosmetics, homecare & toiletries, pharmaceuticals, nutritional supplements, other end uses), and countries.About the Packaging Division at Future Market Insights (FMI)The packaging division at Future Market Insights (FMI) provides an in-depth historical analysis and projections for the next ten years and covers the competition landscape through a unique dashboard view. Ranging from packaging materials, packaging machinery to packaging designs & formats, Future Market Insights (FMI) has an exhaustive database for these industry verticals, serving clients with unique research offerings and strategic recommendations. With a repository of 1,000+ reports, the team has analyzed the packaging industry comprehensively in 50+ countries. The team evaluates every node of the value chain and provides end-to-end research and consulting services; reach out to explore how we can help.Explore Trending Reports of PackagingThe global paper packaging market is stipulated to witness a decent CAGR of 4.1% between 2023 and 2033, to reach US$ 5,73,705.45 million by the year 2033.Total pharmaceutical packaging sales are set to increase at a healthy CAGR of 7.5% between 2023 and 2033, totaling a massive market valuation of US$ 206.6 billion by 2033.About Future Market Insights (FMI)Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer, Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Ankush Nikam

Future Market Insights, Inc.

+91 90966 84197

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube