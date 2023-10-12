Erdogan discusses Palestinian-Israeli conflict with Algerian peer, Saudi Crown Prince separately

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Turkey’s Leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan talked over the recent improvements in the Israeli-Palestinian war with his Algerian equivalent Abdelmadjid Tebboune as well as Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman individually.



Erdogan and Tebboune engaged in a comprehensive discussion regarding the concerning developments in recent events, notably the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, as reported by Turkey's Communications Directorate.



The Turkish leader emphasized the objective of quelling regional tensions and preventing their spillover into neighboring countries. He also stressed the importance of achieving a fair and equitable peace through diplomatic negotiations.



Referring to Turkey’s "sincere and peaceful efforts," he continued that backing from the global community, especially from local nations, was anticipated as well.



During a distinct telephone conversation with bin Salman, Erdogan expressed Turkey's commitment to providing assistance to innocent civilians impacted by the ongoing attacks.



He emphasized that the targeting of civilian areas with airstrikes was unacceptable and stressed the significance of constructive communication from regional nations to bring about an end to the conflict.

