Barshim And Tamberi Captivate Guests With Star Chat At Gala Dinner

Rome: The first day of the 9th Aspire Academy Global Summit culminated with a spectacular Gala Dinner, held at the historical Villa Miani in Rome.

This prestigious event featured distinguished guests including HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Italian Republic and Non-Resident Ambassador to the Republic of San Morino, Khalid bin Youssef Al Sada, FIGC General Secretary, Marco Brunelli, the CEO of Aspire Zone Foundation, Mohamed Khalifa Al Suwaidi, QFA General Secretary, Mansoor Al Ansari, Ivan Bravo, Aspire Academy Director General, the Director General of Aspire Logistics, Abdalla Nasser Al Naimi as well as Issa Abdullah Al Hitmi the General Manager of Al Kass Sports Channels. The guests also included officials from Aspire Academy, the Italian Football Federation, members of the Aspire in the World Fellows programme and media.

The evening's highlight was a captivating Star Chat featuring the joint Olympic high jump gold medallists, Italy's Gianmarco Tamberi and Qatar's Mutaz Barshim.

Their presence and insightful discussions further emphasized the strong bonds between Qatar and Italy.

Their heart-warming conversation revolved around the remarkable friendship forged between the two champions, shared experiences, and the power of the unbreakable bond they share. Both hailing from athletic families and nurturing their passion for the sport since childhood, they have been steadfast pillars of support, aiding each other's growth and skill development throughout their exceptional journeys.

Mutaz opened up about the strong familial bonds that have shaped him, paying heartfelt tribute to his father, his eternal inspiration, and expressing deep gratitude for the unwavering support he's received from his mother and the entire family.

These roots have been instrumental in paving the way to his continued success at the very top of his sport. Gianmarco candidly recounted his extraordinary journey filled with both triumphant victories and humbling setbacks. Like Mutaz he shared the profound impact a major injury had on him mentally and physically.

Both athletes thanked each other for the support they offered each other in their recovery from injury.

Their stories are inextricably linked and are ones of remarkable resilience, unyielding willpower, and unwavering determination to make a triumphant return to the sport they love. The evening concluded with a special award ceremony as a token of appreciation to Mutaz Barshim and Gianmarco Tamberi as well as the VIP guests and partners.

Aspire Academy's commitment to fostering football excellence and promoting international collaboration was evident throughout the day's events.

The Gala Dinner provided a platform for meaningful dialogues, celebrating the spirit of football and sport and unity between nations.