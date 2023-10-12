Respect And Tolerance To Nations: Majority Of Azerbaijanis Support Signing Peace With Armenia

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The heritage and culture of faith of different nations and
nationalities have always been important for Azerbaijan, and
despite the rich history of mankind in hostility and discrimination
towards different nationalities, it is important to hold on to what
has been laid down from the beginning, that we are all from
one.
The quality of Azerbaijan and its people towards others, in its
respect and kindness towards every nationality, faith confession
and cultural values, in its approach and responsiveness to the
request that is deeply rooted in the energy field of Azerbaijan is
recognised all over the world.
Azerbaijan's priority was to prove to the world not only in
words but also in deeds, in response to the huge propaganda from
neighbouring Armenia towards Azerbaijan, that tolerance is a
specific quality of the Azerbaijani people.
The priority directions of the Azerbaijani government's policy
towards religion and culture of values are directly related to
tolerance, which has been formed over the millennium in preserving,
developing and informing the world about the traditions of
tolerance inherent in the Azerbaijani people.
The attitude of the Azerbaijani state to the principles of
tolerance is clearly manifested both in its attitude to
representatives of different religions, restoration of religious
and historical monuments, organisation of international conferences
on these issues, and in the very essence of the national
legislation.
The majority of the population of Azerbaijan are Muslims -
almost 96 per cent, Christians -4 per cent, and representatives of
other religions, Jews and Baha'is. Almost all currents of
Christianity are represented in Azerbaijan.
Thus, there are Christian members of the Orthodox, Catholic,
Lutheran and Protestant churches, as well as members of the
historic Albanian Church living in Azerbaijan. Most of the
country's Christian population lives in the cities of Baku,
Sumgayit, and Ganja, as well as in the districts of Gakh (Georgian
Orthodox), Ismailli, Gadabak, Gobustan (Molokans), Gabala and Oguz
(Albani Udins in the Nidj settlement of Gabala district and in the
town of Oguz). Most Catholics and Lutherans live in Baku city.
Azerbaijan is an excellent example of interreligious and
intercultural peaceful co-existence, said Rabbi Mark Schneier,
chairman of the American Foundation for Ethnic Understanding. Rabbi
Schneier, who took part in the 21st meeting of the Secretariat of
the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in
Astana, expressed his admiration for the country's commitment to
interreligious dialogue, calling it a "second home" for him.
"We have developed a special relationship with Azerbaijan. I
believe that Azerbaijan is a great example of interreligious and
intercultural cooperation and peaceful co-existence in the Muslim
world. I have had the privilege of participating in various
interreligious dialogue forums hosted by Azerbaijan for many years
and look forward to visiting Baku again. I continue to support
Azerbaijan and express my solidarity with your country and its
leadership.
Baku is like a second home for me and I look forward to
returning there," Rabbi Mark Schneier said.
With the end of the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, a
lasting peace is high on the agenda in the Caucasus, and Azerbaijan
is keen to sign a peace treaty with Armenia.
The Centre for Social Research (CSR) conducted a survey to find
out the public's attitude towards this issue, taking into account
the positive dynamics towards a peace agreement between Azerbaijan
and Armenia.
The question "Do you support the signing of a peace treaty
between Azerbaijan and Armenia?" was addressed to the respondents.
Judging by the answers to the question, the society expressed high
support for the signing of the peace agreement. Thus, the absolute
majority of survey participants - 80.9% - supported the signing of
the peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia.
18.3% of respondents took the opposite position and did not
support the signing of a peace agreement. 0.8% found it difficult
to express their opinion on this issue. According to the analysis
of results from a gender perspective, 85.1% of men and 76.7% of
women supported the signing of the peace agreement between
Azerbaijan and Armenia.
The fieldwork (data collection) of the study was conducted from
5 to 9 October 2023. The surveys were conducted in the form of
telephone interviews and 385 respondents over the age of 18
participated.
The study covered 12 economic regions, including Baku,
Absheron-Khizi, Mountainous Shirvan, Ganja-Dashkasan, Gazakh-Tovuz,
Lankaran-Astara, Guba-Khachmaz, Shaki-Zagatala, Garabagh, Central
Aran, Mil-Mugan, Shirvan-Salyan. The sampling frame was determined
in proportion to the population size while maintaining the gender
equality of respondents. Taking into account the number of
respondents covered by the survey, the margin of error of the
results is 5 per cent with a confidence interval of 95 per
cent.
Neighbours have a lot to learn from Azerbaijan on the way to
finding calm and peace, and at the moment it is a very important
feature in writing history, where it is possible to put an end to
the suffering and hatred that lasted for 200 years. Everything is
teaching us.
