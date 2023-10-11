Iraqi PM Meets With Putin In Moscow

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

Iraqi Prime Minister, Muhammad Shiaa Al-Sudani, arrived in Moscow on Tuesday for a meeting with the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, as part of his official visit to the country.

According to a statement from the Media Office of the Iraqi Prime Minister, the meeting included discussion of the development of the oil industries sector and the presence of Russian oil companies in Iraq.

The Kremlin said in a statement:

"The energy sector is certainly the main aspect of our collaboration. Our largest companies operate rather successfully in your country. Our companies have invested a total of about $19 billion, and our collaboration, already quite effective in this area, is only going to expand.

"We coordinate our work within the OPEC + format, and we are doing this rather successfully in order to stabilise the situation on global markets. On the whole, we are enjoying much success, and I hope that we will continue working in this manner moving forward."

(Sources: Media Office of the Iraqi Prime Minister, The Kremlin)

