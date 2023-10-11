Azerbaijan Grateful To Kazakhstan For Support In Reconstruction Works In Liberated Territories

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijan is grateful to Kazakhstan for support in
reconstruction works in the territories liberated from occupation.
Azerbaijan is restoring destroyed mosques, churches and temples in
the liberated territories, Azernews reports.
This was stated by the chairman of the Caucasus Muslims
Department (CMD) Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade at the meeting
of the XXI session of the Secretariat of the Congress of Leaders of
World and Traditional Religions held in Astana.
"At present, after restoring its territorial integrity on the
basis of the UN Charter and four well-known UN Security Council
resolutions, Azerbaijan is restoring destroyed cultural and
spiritual heritage sites, including vandalized mosques, churches,
and temples, in the liberated territories. We are grateful to all
countries that have provided assistance and support to Azerbaijan
in restoration works, reconstruction projects, and demining. We
especially express our deep gratitude to brotherly Kazakhstan for a
gratuitous donation of the Kurmangazy Creative Development Centre
built in Fizuli City," Pashazade said.
Clergyman recalled that during his visit to Azerbaijan last
year, Kazakh President Kasym-Jomart Tokayev visited this Centre
together with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.
"This Centre is a very valuable gift to Azerbaijan from our
brothers," stressed the SMV Chairman. It is necessary to protest
against insulting religious symbols and shrines, in some European
countries the tendency of repeated burning of the Koran, the holy
book of Muslims, is a very serious offense.
Pashazade added that today, at a time when the world is going
through great upheavals, the ideas of human solidarity are more
relevant than ever.
"As always, the undisputed priority is the defense of human life
- this sacred value given to Azerbaijan by the Almighty. Attempts
to foment inter-civilizational clashes can bring the world to the
brink of major catastrophes," the clergyman stressed.
According to Pashazade, the tendency to repeatedly burn the Holy
Book of Muslims in some European countries is a very serious
offense:
"The fact that the UN Human Rights Council held an emergency
meeting on such incidents and condemned the burning and desecration
of the Koran in some European countries is an indicator of actual
recognition of the seriousness of the situation. Therefore, the
special UN discussion on this issue launched this year is
commendable.
It is the duty of every political and religious leader to
prevent speech and actions that lead to hatred and conflict under
the pretext of freedom of speech and democracy. We religious
leaders should strongly condemn all forms and facts of abuse of
religion for political purposes, including terrorist
manifestations, hate speech, xenophobia, and extremist acts against
religious people in churches, mosques, synagogues and other places
of worship. We must raise our voices against insulting religious
symbols and shrines," Allahshukur Pashazade said.
The Congress of World and Traditional Religious Leaders is an
important platform for global interreligious dialogue
