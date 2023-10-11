Are Social Sportsbooks The Future Of Online Sports Betting?

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Over the last few years, many different online social sportsbooks, such as Fliff, have come to light, and they seem to have become quick favorites for many online punters.

Online social casinos and sportsbooks are a relatively new concept in world of online gambling and differ from standard real money sports betting sites and casinos in various ways.

Social Sportsbook Bonuses

Much like any other top online sports betting site, social sportsbooks offer great promo codes and welcome bonuses for new players signing up for the first time.

One of the best offers you can find is the Fliff Promo Code , which you can find more about here in our article linked here.

Players can find all the same types of bonuses, such as sign-up bonuses, no-deposit bonuses, VIP rewards, and much more! Be sure to check out what the sportsbook you choose has to offer before you sign-up.

What is a Social Sportsbook?

A social sportsbook, simply, is much like any other sports betting site that you may have seen before. Betting on events and your favorite sporting events remains the core concept of a social sportsbook, with players able to bet on hundreds of different betting markets.

So what's the big deal?

Well, social sportsbooks, such as Fliff, are not actually considered gambling sites in the US. This is because players technically do not use their money or funds to wager and place bets on these sites. Hence, not being classed as a true gambling site.

Players use social currencies called gold coins and sweeps coins that are used to wager and place bets, and these can typically be acquired through sign-up bonuses, welcome promos, and regular player rewards.

Not wagering your own finds is a huge benefit for many online sports punters, and social sports sites help limit that risk of losing money. However, players at social sportsbooks can purchase currency in the sportsbooks on-site store.

Players at Fliff Sportsbook can purchase Fliff Coins to be able to use to wager on all the exciting sports on offer.

Will Social Sports Betting become the New Norm?

Playing at social sportsbooks or at a real money sports betting site it simply down to preference and what you enjoy. However, although the presence of social sportsbooks and casinos is growing larger, it is probably unlikely that they will overtake the popularity of real money sports betting sites.

Why? Well, the opportunity for players to potentially win large prizes and win real money prizes just isn't there. Social sportsbooks and casinos were designed for players to have fun and enjoy the thrill of sports betting without major risks to their own money, and this is why socials do not pay out massively, as you may see with real money betting sites.

The opportunity to win cool prizes and real money is there, but just on a smaller scale. While social betting platforms could always remain popular, players may still prefer to choose a real money option.



Related Social PostsFAQsDoes Fliff have a promo code?

Yes, there is a code required for players when signing up at this current time of writing.

Fliff Promo Code: BETODDS

Although you do not wager using real money and do not receive winnings in real money, players are able to exchange their Fliff Cash and redeem real money using this currency. Read the T&Cs before signing up.

