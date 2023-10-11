Ramp And Metamask Join Forces To Streamline Access To Web3

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Ramp , a financial technology company building payment rails connecting crypto to the global financial system, announced a strategic partnership with MetaMask, the world's leading self-custody web3 platform.

The collaboration kicks off with the integration of Ramp's on-ramp services directly into MetaMask's mobile application and MetaMask Portfolio. This feature empowers users from over 150 countries and territories to effortlessly convert traditional currency to cryptocurrency with MetaMask, unlocking a vast array of blockchain applications, from decentralized finance to Web3 gaming. In 2022, MetaMask surpassed 100 million users.

Plans are also underway to integrate Ramp's top-tier off-ramp capabilities into the MetaMask wallet, which will allow users to convert back from crypto to traditional currency, closing the loop between traditional finance and decentralized platform

"At MetaMask, we recognize that seamless, secure and user-friendly on-ramps are essential for bridging the gap between traditional and decentralized finance. Integrating Ramp Network is not just a technical enhancement; it's a commitment to providing our users with the most intuitive and frictionless experience as they venture into the world of cryptocurrencies. With Ramp, we're ensuring that everyone, from novices to experts, has access to the decentralized future without compromise," said Lorenzo Santos, Senior Product Manager at MetaMask.

This partnership marks the beginning of a broader alliance with the shared vision of taking blockchain technology to the next level and making it an integral part of our digital lives. Together, Ramp and MetaMask are doubling down on democratizing access to Web3, ensuring it's not just for the tech-savvy, but for everyone.

“MetaMask and Ramp's collaboration has just accelerated the Web3 revolution! With Ramp's unrivaled setup in South America and support for PIX instant payments in Brazil, we're talking about onboarding 100 million Metamask users, across 150+ countries and 40+ local currencies, straight into Web3 - from zero to crypto in mere seconds. Add to that mix direct access to 9 different Ethereum Layer 2 networks (with more to come), and one thing is clear: this isn't just another partnership, it's a quantum leap forward. The user-friendly Ramp widget doesn't just make it easier; it makes it inevitable. Welcome to the future where Web3 is everyone's reality," said Szymon Sypniewicz, CEO at Ramp.

About Ramp

Ramp is a financial technology company building solutions that connect the crypto economy with today's global financial infrastructure. Through its core on- and off-ramp products, Ramp provides businesses and individuals across 150+ countries with a streamlined and smooth experience when converting between cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. Ramp is fully integrated with the world's major payment methods, including debit and credit cards, bank transfers, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and more.

About Consensys

Consensys is the leading blockchain and web3 software company. Since 2014, Consensys has been at the forefront of innovation, pioneering technological developments within the web3 ecosystem. Through our product suite, including the MetaMask platform , Infura , Linea , Dilig ence , and our NFT platfor , we have become the trusted collaborator for users, creators, and developers on their path to build and belong in the world they want to see. Whether building a dapp, an NFT collection, a portfolio, or a better future, the instinct to build is universal. Consensys inspires and champions the builder instinct in everyone by making web3 universally easy to use and develop on. To explore our products and solutions, visit

