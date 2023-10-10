(MENAFN- KNN India) Port Of Barcelona Trade Mission Scheduled In Mumbai From Oct 16-18

Mumbai, Oct 10 (KNN) The Port of Barcelona is going to conduct the upcoming Trade Mission to strengthen trade relations and foster knowledge exchange between the Port of Barcelona and business entities in Mumbai and the surrounding region.

The event will take place from October 16 to 18, 2023 in Mumbai which has potential to generate substantial opportunities for the business sector and overall economic growth.







The delegation, headed by a representation of the Government of Catalonia and made up of companies and institutions from the port and logistics sector will attend the event, as per the official statement.

Its objective is to promote trade between India and Europe and publicizing the wide range of services offered by the Spanish port to Indian importers, exporters and logistics operators.

Currently, four regular shipping services connect the ports of Mumbai and Nhava Sheva with Barcelona. With a traffic of close to 2.3 million tonnes per year and 131.000 TEUs, India is the second commercial partner of Port de Barcelona in Asia.

Barcelona is for Indian companies the southern gate to access the European market and the distribution platform for the Mediterranean and North Africa.

The Catalan delegation will present the excellent maritime and land connectivity of the Port of Barcelona, that has daily short sea shipping services with different destinations of the Mediterranean and counts with regular rail services with the rest of Spain and Europe.

(KNN Bureau)