Russia's Caspian Flotilla Ships Arrive In Baku On Friendly Visit (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. Two warships of
the Caspian Flotilla of the Russian Navy arrived in Baku on an
unofficial friendly visit on October 10, the Azerbaijani Defense
Ministry said, Trend reports.
According to the ministry, the crews of the ships were met by
representatives of the Azerbaijan Naval Forces.
"During the visit, an excursion of the crews of the ships is
planned to get acquainted with the cultural and historical
monuments of Baku, as well as a friendly meeting within the
framework of sports competitions," the ministry said.
In addition, Russia's“Rasul Gamzatov” border patrol ship, under
the command of the Deputy Head of the Border Service of the Federal
Security Service of Russia, the Head of the Coast Guard Department,
Vice Admiral Roman Tolok, arrived in the port of Baku on October
7.
During the visit, the Russian delegation was received by the
Head of the State Border Service, Colonel-General Elchin
Guliyev.
The successful development of cooperation between the border
structures of Azerbaijan and Russia in relevant areas, including
border security in the Caspian Sea, protection of biological
resources, combating illegal activities, and exchanging views on
the prospects for cooperation were discussed during the
meeting.
