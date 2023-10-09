Prince El Hassan Champions Quantum Computing At Petra School Of Physics' Tenth Season

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 9 (Petra) -- His Royal Highness Prince El Hassan bin Talal, President of the Higher Council for Science and Technology, opened the tenth season of the Petra School of Physics on Monday.This year's theme, "Quantum Computing: Theory and Applications," is a collaboration between the University of Jordan, Yarmouk University, the Higher Council for Science and Technology, and the Abdel Salam International Center for Theoretical Physics in Trieste, Italy.Prince El Hassan emphasized the significance of modern scientific advancements in uplifting humanity and enhancing dignity. He expressed hope that this year's event would bolster scientific research in Jordan and provide a platform for Arab nations to discuss the implications of science and technology on development.He further highlighted the pivotal role of physics in this developmental journey and the importance of fostering a culture of analytical thinking, creativity, and innovation.Dr. Nazir Obaidat, President of the University of Jordan, urged various sectors to strategize and harness the potential of quantum computing while mitigating its challenges.He elaborated on the profound capabilities of quantum computers beyond mere code analysis, urging responsible engagement with these transformative technologies.Echoing the sentiment, Dr. Islam Massad, President of Yarmouk University, emphasized the perpetual journey of learning in the realm of science.He stated, "Absolute truths are always relative truths for tomorrow." He lauded the Petra School of Physics as a premier scientific forum, reflecting Yarmouk University's vision of excellence in education, research, and community service.Dr. Hammam Ghaseeb, representing the World Academy of Sciences (TWAS), highlighted the rapid advancements in quantum computing and its potential impact on various industries.He also stressed the importance of addressing the challenges posed by quantum computing, especially in cybersecurity, given its ability to process vast amounts of data.Dr. Sami Mahmoud, head of the school, stated that the current season would explore the real-world solutions offered by quantum computing and delve into the technologies behind quantum devices and components.He emphasized the potential of quantum technology to revolutionize various sectors, from medicine to security.The Petra School of Physics, established in 1980 under Prince Hassan's patronage following the visit of Nobel Prize winner in Physics, Dr. Muhammad Abdel Salam, in 1979, has been a beacon for introducing the latest scientific developments to Jordanian and regional scholars since its inception.The school's first conferences were launched in 1982, aiming to familiarize Jordanian and regional students, scientists, and engineers with the latest advancements in modern science.