Chemours Partners With Ingleside ISD To Advance STEM Education Through A $90,000 Grant

(MENAFN- 3BL) Chemours Corpus Christi announced it is providing Ingleside Independent School District (ISD) with a $90,000 grant to advance science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) education throughout the district. The grant, funded through Chemours' Vibrant Communities initiative, will support four robotics teams at schools of every age level from elementary/primary to high school and new curriculum for high school robotics and engineering pathways.

“This grant is further proof of Chemours' growing partnership with Ingleside School District to advance STEM education opportunities and our investment in the Coastal Bend,” said Mark Reyes, Chemours Corpus Christi plant manager.“We hope to partner with the school district to spark an interest in STEM in our youngest students that they carry that spark through high school and beyond. In addition to the dollars, Chemours employees will actively engage with the students to provide hands-on and real-world learning opportunities.”

Ingleside ISD Superintendent Troy Mircovich shared,“I am extremely proud of our partnership with Chemours. They have proven to be committed to sustainable chemistry, innovation, and developing future leaders in the Coastal Bend. Ingleside ISD students will have a chance to experience top-of-the-line STEM curriculum and opportunities thanks to the support we have received from Chemours.”

Chemours announced the grant during a ceremony celebrating the company's 50 years of manufacturing excellence in the Coastal Bend. Current employees, retirees, and local community members attended the event held at the USS Lexington Museum on Friday, September 22.

Chemours chemistry is vital to climate-friendly thermal solutions and advancing the next generation of sustainable industries from clean hydrogen energy to semiconductor chips. The company's commitment to being a responsible manufacturer and neighbor in the community has driven its success in the Coastal Bend. Chemours aims to build responsibly, invest, and grow with the greater Corpus Christi community.

About The Chemours Company

The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) is a global leader in Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials providing its customers with solutions in a wide range of industries with market-defining products, application expertise and chemistry-based innovations. We deliver customized solutions with a wide range of industrial and specialty chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, and oil and gas. Our flagship products are sold under prominent brands such as Ti-PureTM, OpteonTM, FreonTM, TeflonTM, VitonTM, NafionTM, and KrytoxTM. The company has approximately 6,600 employees and 29 manufacturing sites serving approximately 2,900 customers in approximately 120 countries. Chemours is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware and is listed on the NYSE under the symbol CC.

For more information, we invite you to visit chemours or follow us on Twitter @Chemours or LinkedIn .

View original content here .