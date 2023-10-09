Qatar University's College Of Nursing, HMC Partner For Clinical Training Courses

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar University (QU)'s College of Nursing (CoN) has commenced clinical training courses for its second-year nursing students in partnership with Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC).

This collaboration, an integral component of QU Health, marks a momentous leap forward in healthcare education and underscores QU's commitment to nurturing the next generation of healthcare practitioners.

Under the guidance of Dr. Nabila Al Meer, Dean of CoN, students have embarked on this pivotal practical journey, supported by Dr. Behi Nikaiin, who serves as CoN's clinical training coordinator and is also a clinical lecturer. In addition, Noof Al Kuwari, Assistant Dean for Student Affairs, has played a pivotal role in preparing students for this critical phase of their nursing education.

Dr. Nikaiin, in her dual role as Clinical Coordinator and Clinical Lecturer, assumes responsibility for the seamless integration of students into their clinical training placements at HMC. Her dedication extends to coordinating efforts between QU Health Clinical Affairs, the CoN Clinical Coordinator, and the students themselves, ensuring meticulous preparations are in place to optimise the students' learning experience.

Dr. Nikaiin expressed her gratitude, stating,“For their inaugural clinical course, our students have been placed at HMC. The students and faculty have received a warm welcome from the hospital staff and administration at various facilities. Everyone is enthusiastic about the new nursing program at QU and eager to understand how to support and train our students in the best possible way. When I express gratitude to the nurses for their contributions, they often respond, 'We are training our future colleagues to assist us and our patients; this is our responsibility.'”

One of the participating student, Bayan Awadallah, shared their experiences, noting,“During this clinical experience, I had the opportunity to observe actual patients and apply the theoretical knowledge and laboratory skills I had acquired. This experience allowed me to encounter a diverse range of medical cases and immerse myself further in the hospital's healthcare environment.” Dr. Ameneh Toosi, a faculty member, emphasised the significance of the collaboration, stating,

