Stars of Science Alumni are Changing Lives Through Technology

(MENAFN- Qatar Foundation ) Doha, Qatar, 8 October 2023: Previous contestants of Qatar Foundation’s Stars of Science are devoting years to developing their pioneering inventions and improving the lives of people all over world – proving that ambitious ideas have the power to transcend borders.

Ahmed Al Ghazi, who is from Saudi Arabia and appeared on season 2 of the Qatar Foundation (QF) TV program, has created the “CAN Go” smart cane, a motorized walking device, that – inspired by his grandmother's traditional cane – helps the elderly and people with disabilities.

The inspiration for “CAN Go” came from a deeply personal experience involving Al Ghazi’s grandmother. He says he saw her using a traditional cane that lacked support and a way to seek help in emergencies. “This moment inspired me to create a mobility aid that offers physical support while addressing safety and communication for the elderly and people with disabilities.

“Seeing the positive impact of ‘CAN Go’ was incredibly fulfilling – it's a testament to the power of innovation and technology in improving the quality of life for those who need it most.”

The long-term vision for CAN Mobilities, the company owned by Al Ghazi that created the device, revolves around integrating technology into the daily lives of elderly people and supporting caregivers by developing assistance systems, as well as empowering medical professionals by providing them with data to care for patients.

“Our commitment to leveraging technology to serve members of society is directly aligned with QF’s goal of promoting innovation and knowledge exchange for social progress. We share a vision, to build a comprehensive and accessible landscape that benefits everyone in the region.”

Following his Stars of Science experience, Al Ghazi went to Silicon Valley, where he created the "Huna Silicon Valley" – a YouTube show that introduces the Arab world to the rich ecosystem of innovation, entrepreneurship, and creativity that thrives in Silicon Valley.

Hoping to inspire others, his advice for the next generation of innovators is to think globally. “Your ideas and innovations have the power to transcend borders and make a difference worldwide,” he said.

Driven by a passion for automotive performance, Mohammad Abazid, who is from Jordan and appeared on season 5 of Stars of Science, has spent the last few years developing his invention, “Key enabling technology for internal combustion engines”, which aims to increase power output, improve fuel economy, and reduce emissions.

Abazid is proud that his innovation supports QF’s aim to promote sustainability. “Our goals are directly aligned with the goals of QF, and our plan is in line with its insistence on continuing to develop sustainable energy solutions for a cleaner and more environmentally friendly future,” he said.

While Abazid has faced many challenges on his journey, he urges aspiring innovators to persevere. “Inventing new things is not always easy, it can be a tough journey with failures along the way. But do not be afraid of these challenges; think of them as chances to get better and closer to your goals. When you solve a problem, you become stronger, and your ideas become clearer.”

In 2017, Hassan Al Balawi from Saudi Arabia founded WakeCap Technologies – after appearing on season 7 of Stars of Science with his “WakeCap” innovation – with the aim of revolutionizing the construction industry through technology. Initially focused on wearable technology to monitor worker alertness and issue warnings during fatigue, WakeCap has since become a leading force in construction site productivity analysis by tracking personnel and equipment.

“It started when I realized that construction lacks the basic infrastructure to utilize technology. Our solution connects workers without disrupting the work, providing real-time data,” said Al Balawi.

Al Balawi cited his participation on the QF program as instrumental on his journey as an innovator. “It’s been an incredible journey of growth. Participating in Stars of Science was a transformative moment for me in my journey as a technology entrepreneur.”

Many aspiring innovators have reached out to Al Balawi since he appeared on the show, saying that they’ve been inspired them to study science and technology. “To be reminded that our work has an impact on future generations gives our team a huge sense of accomplishment,” he said.

“It motivates us to keep working to make WakeCap better, and to see it implemented across even more construction projects in the region and internationally.”

Over the years, Al Balawi has been recognized across the region, with WakeCap winning UberPITCH Qatar – a local technology competition – as well as being featured at the ArabNet Digital Summit in Dubai – an annual conference that connects digital ecosystems.

And according to Al Balawi, this recognition impacts the growth of WakeCap. “In the digital technology forefront, overcoming resistance to new techniques is a challenge. External praises aid our mission to implement WakeCap on large construction sites in the region and beyond.”

To aspiring innovators, he said: "Go for it - the Arab world offers immense opportunities in science and technology. It's an exciting time to be an entrepreneur here.”

Stars of Science season 15 is set to conclude on 20 October 2023. Please visit the broadcast guide for channels and timings on





MENAFN08102023004929011400ID1107208967