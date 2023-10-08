JCI Stresses Need To Enhance Trade Relations With Oman

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 8 (Petra) - Vice President of the Jordan Chamber of Industry (JCI), Hani Abu Hassan, stressed importance of strengthening Jordanian-Omani relations in various economic and commercial fields, especially since mutual trade volume does not exceed $130 million annually.Abu Hassan's remarks came during a meeting with a delegation from Oman's Dhofar Chamber of Commerce and Industry, on Sunday, headed by its chairman, Nayef bin Hamid bin Amer.Abu Hassan noted steps to deepen and develop joint economic relations require orchestrating joint efforts to work reciprocally to move to new horizons that contribute to creating strong links among the two countries' economic sectors.Additionally, he referred to the mechanism of the JCI's work, tasks and role, reviewing capabilities of Jordan's industrial sector and the advantages offered by the Kingdom's business environment.Expressing hope to increase and strengthen relations, he voiced JCI's readiness to provide technical support to Dhofar Chamber of Commerce and Industry, open new cooperation and networking horizons, deepen contact and hold visits at the business level.